Mommy & Me Baby Yoga presented by Sweet Tea Yoga
Designed for postnatal mothers, Mommy and Me Yoga allows for a gentle ease back into exercise after the birth of baby. This soothing class incorporates gentle yoga postures for moms as well as music, massage, and playtime for baby. Classes are 45 minutes. In partnership with the Peachtree City Library, this class will take place at the Drake Field Pavilion.
Author Expo: Local Authors' Reception
Peachtree City Library is excited to announce its 2022 Local Author Expo featuring local authors from Fayette County and surrounding areas. Meet and greet with local authors representing many different genres in adult and children’s titles for readings, discussions, and signings at the Local Author Reception. Attendees can also participate in an author scavenger hunt and be entered into a drawing to win a prize. Light refreshments provided. This drop-in event is FREE and open to the public.
John Pruitt Book Talk & Signing
Join the Peachtree City Library for a book talk and signing with John Pruitt as he discusses his first novel, Tell It True. Loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964 and Tell It True is a story Pruitt covered as a freshman reporter. Pruitt eventually rose to top anchor at WBS-TV in Atlanta. On-site book sales available courtesy of Book Miser. This is a free drop-in event. The event will take place on the lower level of the library in the Floy Farr Room.
