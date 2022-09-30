Join the Peachtree City Library for a book talk and signing with John Pruitt as he discusses his first novel, Tell It True. Loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964 and Tell It True is a story Pruitt covered as a freshman reporter. Pruitt eventually rose to top anchor at WBS-TV in Atlanta. On-site book sales available courtesy of Book Miser. This is a free drop-in event. The event will take place on the lower level of the library in the Floy Farr Room.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO