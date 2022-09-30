Read full article on original website
Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault - Serious Bodily Injury
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the complainant was assaulted at a local business in the 400 block of Main...
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
New Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office substation serves and protects residents of District 2
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new facility today to great accolades and with a ceremony attended by community leaders that included a special sort of ribbon-cutting involving crime scene tape. South side of MoCo has a new state-of-the-art campus. The Montgomery County...
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
Photo released of possible vehicle believed to be involved in Fort Bend County woman's death
It's been nearly a year since Mariesha Dockery went missing and was later found dead in Cedar Bayou. Now, authorities released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in her case.
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
Click2Houston.com
Teen believed to be 13 shot by 18-year-old in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a teen who is believed to be 13 years old was shot by an 18-year-old in Fort Bend County Monday, deputies said. Community Fire Department officials and deputies from Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Great Oaks Shadow around 10:15 p.m.
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
Violent Felon Sentenced to 30 Years after High-Speed Chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On Wednesday. September 28, 2022, a jury in the 9th District Court, The Honorable Phil Grant presiding, found Dominique Johnson, 32, guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading with a Motor Vehicle. Judge Phil Grant then heard testimony regarding Johnson's previous felony convictions before returning the thirty-year sentence.
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
78-year-old shoved, dragged on ground by suspect during carjacking in northwest Houston, docs show
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after being accused of carjacking and dragging a 78-year-old man on Monday in northwest Houston, according to court records. The suspect, Signs Talk Abuain, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The carjacking was reported at 10...
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
Harris County Jail Death Toll Rises To 21, Just This Year
Last weekend two people died at the Harris County Jail, bringing their death toll up to 21 people in just this year. That is the most deaths at the massive jail complex since 2006 when 22 people died,. according to the Texas Justice Initiative. Activists say this illustrates the danger...
2nd Texas City nursing home accused of neglect toward residents
TEXAS CITY – On the heels of a disturbing incident captured on video depicting an 87-year-old resident being abused by caretakers, a separate abuse allegation has been raised against another nursing home in Texas City. Seabreeze Nursing and Rehab Facility are accused of neglecting a 60-year-old resident by keeping...
Man shot and killed after fight with suspects outside NE Houston convenience store
Officers arrived at the scene and found the man dead in the parking lot. Police said the victim got into a fight with a group of men, and was then shot and killed.
Woman robbed while paying bill in northeast Houston convenience store, police say
Surveillance video gives police hope in finding a robbery suspect who snatched more than $200 from a woman in northeast Houston.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
