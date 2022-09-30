Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu city officials hope anti-bullying bill will help young people across the islands
According to the CDC, one in five high school students report being bullied on school properties. KITV-4's Kristen Consillio reports how Honolulu city officials are trying to put a stop to that behavior. Bullying is a huge problem among young people nationwide -- and...
KITV.com
City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu
Asianna Saragosa-Torres knows firsthand the effects of bullying. She still suffers from what she experienced from peers at Campbell High School.
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to concealed carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at Tuesday's public meeting at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights. "This is...
KITV.com
Dozens of Honolulu parks to get energy-efficient upgrades
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s green initiative for dozens of city parks could save more than $97 million for Oahu taxpayers over the next 20 years. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) on Wednesday announced upgrades at 49 City parks across Oahu. Park users can expect upgrades to plumbing, onsite pool systems, and LED lights.
KITV.com
Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi
KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
KITV.com
Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu.
KITV.com
Hawaii Fire Dept and FAA ask drone operators in Hawaii to be extra safe
The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning drone operators to AVOID flying over restricted air space during rescue and fire fighting operations.
KITV.com
"It can cost lives." | Rogue drones endanger emergency response efforts across hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning drone operators not to fly over restricted air space during HFD rescue and fire fighting operations. The Fire Department says recreational drones make it difficult for firefighters to do their job and to rescue patients who...
KITV.com
Palama Settlement Celebrates Over 125 Years
For over 125 years, Palama Settlement has been serving the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods --and they’re holding a special event to celebrate their rich and impactful history, along with those they've helped along the way. Sam Aiona (Executive Director, Palama Settlement) shared, “Palama Settlement is a non-profit agency in...
KITV.com
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
KITV.com
Honolulu DTS invites car-share operators to apply for Reserved Car-Sharing program by October 30
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is inviting car-sharing organizations to apply for a new program in Honolulu that allows for car-sharing programs to use reserved spots. Car-sharing (not to be confused with ride-sharing), offers a middle ground between not owning a car and having a...
KITV.com
Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases
Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi raises Pride flag at Honolulu Hale for Pride Month 2022
To mark Honolulu Pride Month, Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised a Pride flag outside the Frank Fasi Municipal Building. Honolulu Hale will also be lit in rainbow colors today through sunrise on Saturday.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Lunalilo Home says its garden feeds the soul
Eating high-quality food can help everyone in Aging Well. That's why a Hawaii Kai senior facility started growing its own food.
KITV.com
High levels of lead contamination found on Pu'uloa Shoreline in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- In January and February 2022, the Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter obtained samples of the sandy soils from the oceanside of impact berms and the beach area directly seaward of the Puʻuloa Range Training Facility (PRTF) in ʻEwa Beach. These areas are vulnerable to coastal erosion.
KITV.com
Suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Daniel K. Inouye Airport | UPDATE
The military asked Honolulu Police for traffic control on Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Drive. Road closures are in effect.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Showers persist with moderate trades; winds shift Thursday
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A mix of sunshine and clouds across the islands. Showers persist over the windward and mauka sections with heavier showes possible over Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 69 to...
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Wet weather lingers with moderate trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Wet weather continues on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Some showers may be heavy at times with the potential of thunderstorms for Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. A wet pattern will linger through...
KITV.com
NCIS takes suspect into custody, Three suspicious packages found near military base
"A male suspect was taken into custody by NCIS at approximately 6:00 pm. and turned over to Honolulu Police."
KITV.com
Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival returns to theaters October 13-23
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 33rd Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (HRFF33) returns to theaters this month after being fully virtual for two years. From October 13-23, one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world is heading back to theatres for in-person screenings and events.
