Honolulu, HI

Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to concealed carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at Tuesday's public meeting at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights. "This is...
Dozens of Honolulu parks to get energy-efficient upgrades

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s green initiative for dozens of city parks could save more than $97 million for Oahu taxpayers over the next 20 years. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) on Wednesday announced upgrades at 49 City parks across Oahu. Park users can expect upgrades to plumbing, onsite pool systems, and LED lights.
Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi

KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the...
Hawaii Fire Dept and FAA ask drone operators in Hawaii to be extra safe

The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning drone operators to AVOID flying over restricted air space during rescue and fire fighting operations. "It can cost lives." | Rogue drones endanger emergency response efforts across hawaii. The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning...
Palama Settlement Celebrates Over 125 Years

For over 125 years, Palama Settlement has been serving the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods --and they’re holding a special event to celebrate their rich and impactful history, along with those they've helped along the way. Sam Aiona (Executive Director, Palama Settlement) shared, “Palama Settlement is a non-profit agency in...
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases

Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
Aging Well: Lunalilo Home says its garden feeds the soul

Eating high-quality food can help everyone in Aging Well. That's why a Hawaii Kai senior facility started growing its own food. Aging Well: Lunalilo Home says its garden feeds the soul. Eating high-quality food can help everyone in Aging Well. That's why a Hawaii Kai senior facility started growing its...
Tuesday Weather: Wet weather lingers with moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Wet weather continues on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Some showers may be heavy at times with the potential of thunderstorms for Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. A wet pattern will linger through...
Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival returns to theaters October 13-23

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 33rd Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival (HRFF33) returns to theaters this month after being fully virtual for two years. From October 13-23, one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world is heading back to theatres for in-person screenings and events.
HONOLULU, HI

