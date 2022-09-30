ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After U.S. Stocks Slip

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while the Topix added 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.81% and the Kosdaq was 1.85% higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs

Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy