NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After U.S. Stocks Slip
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while the Topix added 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.81% and the Kosdaq was 1.85% higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200...
Stock Futures Tick Up Slightly on Wednesday After Two-Day Market Rally Ends
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening after falling in the regular trading session and breaking a massive two-day rally. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 37 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.13% and 0.17%, respectively. Stocks fought to hold onto the winning...
Climate Reparations May Be Ethical, But They Aren't the Best Fix, Climatologist Says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs
Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
Elon Musk Is Reviving His Offer to Buy Twitter—Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in 2013
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reviving his offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, which is about $44 billion, following a tense legal battle between himself and the social media platform, according to a regulatory filing. Twitter issued a statement indicating it intends to close the deal...
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
Virgin Atlantic Ceases Operations in Hong Kong, Cites Russian Airspace Closure ‘Complexities'
British airline Virgin Atlantic announced Wednesday it was permanently ceasing operations in Hong Kong. The move, which is related to the closure of Russian airspace, ends the airline's 30-year presence in the Asian financial hub. Virgin Atlantic said it would terminate its London Heathrow to Hong Kong flight route and...
"This Is A Luxury In America That Most People Just Don't Have": Americans Are Speaking Up About Things They Want The Rest Of The World To Know
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
