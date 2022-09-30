ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion during game in Cincinnati

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized Thursday after sustaining injuries to his head and neck during the first half of the NFL team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa, 24, a third-year player with Miami, was injured during the second quarter by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, the Miami Herald reported. The quarterback lay motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for several moments, according to the newspaper.

Update 12:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 30: Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion but nothing “more serious,” NFL.com reported.

McDaniel said the quarterback was in concussion protocol.

“That was an emotional moment, that is not part of the deal that anyone signs up for, even though you know it’s a possibility in football to have something that you have to get taken off on a stretcher,” McDaniel told reporters. “All of his teammates and myself, we were all very concerned, so the best news that we could get is that everything’s checked out, that he didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion, and will be flying back with us here on the plane.”

“Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission,” the NFL Players Association tweeted. “Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

Update 11:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 29: The Miami Dolphins said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team.

Miami lost 27-15 to the Bengals.

Original report: Tagovailoa remained on the field for roughly 10 minutes before he was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WCPO-TV reported.

The Dolphins ruled him out for the remainder of the game but said he was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities, according to ESPN.

It was the second time this week that Tagovailoa had hit his head on the turf. In the Dolphins’ 21-19 victory against Buffalo on Sunday, the quarterback hit his head on the ground after taking a hit in the second quarter and stumbled when he returned to his feet, the Herald reported.

The Dolphins faced questions about their handling of Tagovailoa’s injury after coach Mike McDaniel said it was a back injury that Tagovailoa sustained against the Bills, according to the newspaper.

The NFL Players Association asked for a review of the NFL’s concussion protocols after Tagovailoa made a quick return against Buffalo, ESPN reported.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa in Thursday’s game, according to the sports network. Tagovailoa completed eight of 14 passes for 110 yards and an interception before he was injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

