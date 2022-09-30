Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida

Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO