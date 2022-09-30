ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida

 5 days ago
Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Sue Lepisto hugs her neighbor after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Their homes were flooded with about 6 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods

Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods National Guardsmen transport meals ready-to-eat to a community cut off by flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ian near the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
See How Bad Hurricane Ian Was With This Video Showing Over 15 Feet Of Storm Surge

A storm chaser from southern Florida has shared a crazy video that shows what 15 feet of storm surge looks like when you’re right in the middle of it. This is a video from Ft. Myers Beach and as you can see, the palm trees on the left are probably close to 15 feet tall and at one point the waves are crashing feet above the tops of those trees. And the house/business gets completely washed away. So remember to check out our home page for ways you can help and links to donate.
Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
Here Are Some Pics Of Ian’s Aftermath That I Took Driving Back North On I-75

Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
Eight-month-old among four family members kidnapped in California

NEW YORK — Northern California authorities are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who were kidnapped for unknown reasons. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business in Merced County on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.
Northern California police seek ‘person of interest’ in 5 murders committed since July

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Northern California are investigating a string of five murders since July that they believe have been the work of the same killer or killers. Stockton police officials have released a grainy surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. Authorities also announced last week that the city is providing a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
FBI arrests Ohio pastor who shouted 'mission accomplished' at Capitol on Jan. 6

Federal authorities arrested an Ohio pastor Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Bill Dunfee, 57, was arrested on felony charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to five misdemeanors. Dunfee serves as the pastor at the New Beginnings Ministries Warsaw and used the pulpit to express the baseless belief that President Biden stole the 2020 election.
