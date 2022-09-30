Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida
Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: Sue Lepisto hugs her neighbor after they saw each other when they came to visit what was left of their homes after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Their homes were flooded with about 6 feet of water. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Comments / 0