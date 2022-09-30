Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Clean Air Day in Altadena and Pasadena
Clean Air Day, October 5, is an annual event designed to focus public and political attention on the problem of air pollution. Here are the events happening in Altadena, Pasadena and surrounding areas. Altadena Clean Air Week. Altadena Clean Air week is an extension of California Clean Air Day. Altadena...
coloradoboulevard.net
Yard Signs Are Getting Stolen in San Gabriel
It happens every year around election time. It’s happening again this year in local elections. Candidates and their supporters try to skirt the rules. Yard signs are being stolen, and some have been put in yards without permission. Still other yard signs have been put on public property such as medians and verges, school grounds and public rights-of-way.
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra Latino Association Celebrating Our Cultures
ALHAMBRA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. A ‘Celebrating Our Cultures’ event will take place at Mark Keppel High School on November 5, 2022 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The free event will showcase the diversity of the San Gabriel Valley as highlighted through multicultural high school student performances. The event will include live musical acts, dance performances, food vendors and more. Students, parents, and community members are invited to attend the event. Mark Keppel High School, 501 E. Hellman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801.
coloradoboulevard.net
Marshall Fundamental Presents ‘Almost, Maine’ by John Cariani
Live Performances Return as Marshall Fundamental School Announces Performances of “Almost Maine” in their Auditorium on October 6, 7, and 8. On a fateful, cold, moonless, winter night, the northern lights crowd the sky of the storybook town of Almost, Maine. Hilariously and unexpectedly, the townspeople find themselves falling in and out of love. Knees will be bruised and hearts will be broken. But, in this amusing winter night’s fantasy about romantic relationships, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend, well, almost.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 Shot at La Puente House Party
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied
LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
Man stabbed, found unconscious in Downtown LA near Fashion District
A man was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City News Service.The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a male and female. Both were eventually taken into custody by LAPD.The identity of the MAN has not been announced.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
