A man was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City News Service.The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a male and female. Both were eventually taken into custody by LAPD.The identity of the MAN has not been announced.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO