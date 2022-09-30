ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Clean Air Day in Altadena and Pasadena

Clean Air Day, October 5, is an annual event designed to focus public and political attention on the problem of air pollution. Here are the events happening in Altadena, Pasadena and surrounding areas. Altadena Clean Air Week. Altadena Clean Air week is an extension of California Clean Air Day. Altadena...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Yard Signs Are Getting Stolen in San Gabriel

It happens every year around election time. It’s happening again this year in local elections. Candidates and their supporters try to skirt the rules. Yard signs are being stolen, and some have been put in yards without permission. Still other yard signs have been put on public property such as medians and verges, school grounds and public rights-of-way.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Alhambra Latino Association Celebrating Our Cultures

ALHAMBRA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. A ‘Celebrating Our Cultures’ event will take place at Mark Keppel High School on November 5, 2022 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The free event will showcase the diversity of the San Gabriel Valley as highlighted through multicultural high school student performances. The event will include live musical acts, dance performances, food vendors and more. Students, parents, and community members are invited to attend the event. Mark Keppel High School, 501 E. Hellman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801.
ALHAMBRA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Marshall Fundamental Presents ‘Almost, Maine’ by John Cariani

Live Performances Return as Marshall Fundamental School Announces Performances of “Almost Maine” in their Auditorium on October 6, 7, and 8. On a fateful, cold, moonless, winter night, the northern lights crowd the sky of the storybook town of Almost, Maine. Hilariously and unexpectedly, the townspeople find themselves falling in and out of love. Knees will be bruised and hearts will be broken. But, in this amusing winter night’s fantasy about romantic relationships, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend, well, almost.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
Key News Network

2 Shot at La Puente House Party

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madison
Person
Lucious Smith
2urbangirls.com

Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied

LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Politics Local#Election Local#The Pasadena City Council#Powerpoint
CBS LA

Man stabbed, found unconscious in Downtown LA near Fashion District

A man was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City News Service.The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a male and female. Both were eventually taken into custody by LAPD.The identity of the MAN has not been announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy