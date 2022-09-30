Read full article on original website
Henderson County football on a roll heading into district play
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Moving past the halfway point in the KHSAA football season, the Henderson County Colonels are on a roll. Henderson County (5-1) is scoring an average of nearly 40 points per game while only allowing 15.5 points. Colonels head coach Josh Boston said while they have found...
Reitz Football and Wrestling debut booth on short notice
s for the food booths, many of them have been here for generations. But one newcomer found out they had a spot after years of waiting, but with only weeks of preparing.
14news.com
Ky. Rep. DJ Johnson recognized for work with veterans
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A local state representative was recognized for their work in Daviess County Wednesday. The Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation recognized Representative DJ Johnson for his work with the Veteran’s Workforce Program. The program was launched on Veterans Day. The new program “VALOR” will help recruit...
Indiana Native John Mellencamp Returns to Evansville and Here’s How to Win Tickets
To most folks, he is known as John Mellencamp, or you might be old enough to remember him as Johnny Cougar, John Cougar Mellencamp, or even just JCM. Regardless of the name he goes by, he is one of Indiana's favorite sons and one of the most successful Hoosier celebrities. The Seymour, IN native, recently announced dates for his much-anticipated "Live and in Person 2923" tour. The announcement was especially exciting because it was made during the opening of the permanent John Mellencamp exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Breann Boswell spoke with Fall Festival Ticket Chairman Phillip Craig during 14 News at 4 p.m. 14 News also spoke with Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson. We also talked to Fall Festival Rides Chair Ron Tillman during 14 News at 5 p.m. Breann talked...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
wamwamfm.com
Lisa Fae Brown
Lisa Fae Brown 58, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Lisa was born on May 26, 1964 in Vincennes to the late William Edgar Ravellette and Audrey Imogene Helderman Ravellette. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family. Those left to mourn the loss of Lisa are; a...
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Fall Festival King and Queen crowned
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
wamwamfm.com
Patricia Ann (Pepmeier) Jackson
Patricia Ann (Pepmeier) Jackson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was met in Heaven by her parents, siblings, beloved son Jeff, and many other family members and dear friends. Patty was born August 11, 1932, to Henry and Hilda (Schulte) Pepmeier in Freelandville, Indiana. She married the love of her life, John Rich Jackson, on February 14, 1954.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
14news.com
Evansville hiring more maintenance staff for parks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation continues to develop their Five-Year Master Plan. As part of it, officials say the City Council agreed to add another Parks Department maintenance team to the 2023 budget proposal. The team will include three mowing crew positions...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was flown by helicopter following a crash in Warrick County. We’re told the driver of an SUV was ejected, and the other driver was taken to the hospital. Authorities say two people are facing charges after officers found a child’s remains...
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $500K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
14news.com
First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate. Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.
14news.com
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival underway on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicked off Monday. One of the hundreds of food items on this year’s fall fest menu is made with the popular soda, Ski. Randy Moore spoke with the group behind west side Ski cheesecake. Randy also...
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
14news.com
New booths set up this year at Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival. Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn. All of their food is made locally by China Bistro. Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established. It’s a group that promotes positive youth...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
