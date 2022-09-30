Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis teases even more ‘Halloween’ movies to come after it ‘ends’
Despite its billing as the end of the Halloween saga, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the franchise having more legs in it after Halloween Ends. The recent trilogy of Halloween films which are set to finally crescendo into a proper ending with Halloween Ends looks set to be hoodwinking us all. The last film Halloween Kills got battered by critics for its overall lack of quality and failure to add anything new to the franchise, but gave some hope to us all when we learnt the sequel would be titled Ends.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are finally giving respect to a gateway horror gem with eight legs of nightmare fuel
It’s said the only thing to fear is fear itself, but whoever said such a thing first clearly has never met disgusting creepy-crawlies. Somehow, despite being one of the most universal fears there’s been shockingly few horror flicks on spiders and insects. The best horror film about spiders,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry
One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
wegotthiscovered.com
Two horror icons come face-to-face, and fans are already dreaming of a collaboration
Hold onto your hats, horror fans. The collaboration of the century might soon be on its way. When 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, best known for Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, snapped a selfie with his 44-year-old American counterpart Mike Flanagan, best known for The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, the internet went bananas.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Will the horror genre ever receive its own multiverse?
Without question, the MCU is one of the hottest trends in the realm of cinematic history — with the cash-grabbing phenomenon boasting a multitude of television series, blockbuster movies, video games, comic books, and various merchandise. And while the MCU has been building their massive multiverse for over a decade now, fans of a different spectrum have been sitting patiently and awaiting the possible confirmation of their own multiverse — and that relates to the creepy-crawly world of horror.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Smile’ tackles mental illness themes against a familiar horror backdrop
It’s a familiar setup: Our hero becomes the target of a curse, sees some freaky stuff, and must figure out how to put a stop to it before it kills her, spreads to others — or both — within X amount of time. That’s the basic premise of Smile. And while that may sound well-trod, the film working within established horror tropes represents both its biggest strength and its weakness.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial Netflix original fails to land top spot despite the endless hot takes
An old adage goes there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but clearly, even negative publicity can’t sway audiences into watching some films, as Netflix’s latest original has proved. Littered with hot takes and controversy around its director, alleged behind-the-scenes issues, and is a milestone film for...
wegotthiscovered.com
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ star is desperate to know more about the sequel
When it comes to the much looked-for sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife you should know that McKenna Grace, who stars as Phoebe Spengler in the franchise, is just as curious as the fans to figure out just what’s bad in the neighborhood. She’s just as big of a fan of the series as its ardent supporters — and she’s often just as much in the dark as they are.
Comments / 0