Despite its billing as the end of the Halloween saga, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the franchise having more legs in it after Halloween Ends. The recent trilogy of Halloween films which are set to finally crescendo into a proper ending with Halloween Ends looks set to be hoodwinking us all. The last film Halloween Kills got battered by critics for its overall lack of quality and failure to add anything new to the franchise, but gave some hope to us all when we learnt the sequel would be titled Ends.

