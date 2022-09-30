ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Hartford.

The Classical Magnet High School volleyball team will have a game with Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.

Classical Magnet High School
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
September 30, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Classical Magnet High School volleyball team will have a game with Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.

Classical Magnet High School
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
September 30, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Weaver High School volleyball team will have a game with Capital Prep Magnet School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.

Weaver High School
Capital Prep Magnet School
September 30, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

