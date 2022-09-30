Hartford, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Hartford.
The Classical Magnet High School volleyball team will have a game with Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Classical Magnet High School volleyball team will have a game with Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Weaver High School volleyball team will have a game with Capital Prep Magnet School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
