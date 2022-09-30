ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

bartowsportszone.com

Cartersville tops Woodland; Cass defeats Hiram

Cartersville scored five runs in the third inning Tuesday night and held on down the stretch to defeat visiting Woodland, 6-3. The Lady Canes put together five hits in the decisive third inning and took advantage of a pair of Woodland errors. Cartersville added a run in the fifth to go up 6-0 before Woodland scored a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh for a 6-3 final.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Clyburn, Team GSGA win Billy Peters Cup

Cartersville golfer R.B. Clyburn was a member of the Georgia State Golf Association’s amateur team that defeated the Georgia PGA Section team of club professionals Sunday and Monday in the Billy Peters Cup Matches at the par-72, 6,903-yard Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville. The annual competition between the...
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Southside Church acquires The Dottie

Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing

Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
BREMEN, GA
weisradio.com

Fall Festivities Calendar

🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
CENTRE, AL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer injured by motorist on I-75

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash on I-75 northbound near Ernest Barrett Parkway overpass that occurred on Sunday at 12:19 a.m. involving a Cobb County Police officer. Two Cobb County Police officers, Officer Katelynne Daws and Officer Gary Marsicek had just taken a driver into...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

GA Power reports Large Power Outage in Cave Spring

UPDATED: A large power outage has been reported by Georgia Power in the Cave Spring area affecting 1,747 customers. The City of Cave Spring has released a public statement saying that until power is up and going they are asking citizens to conserve water usage. Georgia Power has given an...
CAVE SPRING, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
CLEVELAND, TN
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

