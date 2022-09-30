Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Acko General Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Allstate

Read full article on original website
Related
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Title Insurers Post Solid Results for 2021 Amid Volatile Landscape
Title insurance industry saw its net income jump 46% in 2021 to. , more than double the increase seen in the previous year. However, according to a new AM Best report, macroeconomic pressures in 2022, specifically those affecting mortgage rates, have created a volatile landscape for title insurers. The Best’s...
Endowment Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Chubb Limited, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A , Sun Life Philippines
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Endowment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Insurance Program Administrator Lawrence Victoria, Inc.
LEHI, Utah , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , a national program administrator that provides loan servicers with lender-placed insurance, insurance tracking, and blanket insurance to organizations of all sizes across the United States. Lawrence Victoria's programs...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Caribbean Alliance Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CAIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BF&M Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd. (Island Heritage) (. Cayman Islands. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of R.V.I. Guaranty Co., Ltd. and R.V.I. America Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. R.V.I. Guaranty Co., Ltd. (RVI Guaranty) (. Bermuda. ) and its subsidiary,. R.V.I. America Insurance Company. (RVI America) (. Stamford, CT. ) (collectively known as RVI)....
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Partners Life Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ) remain unchanged following the company’s acquisition of. BNZ Life Insurance Limited. (BNZ Life). On. 30 September 2022. , Partners Life completed the acquisition...
FinTech in Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Zipari, Corvus Insurance, Gusto
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM Best’s Webinar: How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction,” sponsored by. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. , on. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. , at. 2:00 p.m.( EDT. ). Carriers are laser-focused on customer satisfaction and each claims...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros Universales, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Seguros Universales, S.A. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Universales’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very...
Study Results from University of Turin Provide New Insights into Engineering (Black Box Technology, Usage-based Insurance, and Prediction of Purchase Behavior: Evidence From the Auto Insurance Sector): Engineering
-- New research on Engineering is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Disruptive technologies are changing the car insurance sector, with behavioral and adaptive impacts for in-dividuals as well as organizations. An innovative factor in this industry is connected to telematics and concerns the installation of a small device called a ‘black box’, which is becoming more and more widespread, with consequent financial impacts on the insurance policy market.”
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Total Loss Evaluation And Handling System And Method”, for Approval (USPTO 20220292602): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors DeWall, Joel (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Handling insurance claims can be a time-consuming and complex process for both the claimant and the claims processor. The claimant often starts the process with a first notice of loss to a claims processing office associated with an insurance company. Usually, a claims adjuster within the claims processing office is assigned to the case to assess the damage for which compensation is sought. The claims adjustment process can involve paperwork processing, telephone calls, and potentially face-to-face meetings between claimant and adjuster. In addition, time can elapse between a first notice of loss from the claimant and the final settlement of the claim.
FCA Publishes Review Of Business Interruption Insurance Claims Handling
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) (FCA) review of business interruption claims handling has welcomed insurers quickly paying out interim payments, reallocating resources quickly and proactively communicating with policyholders to help them with claims following the test case judgment handed down by the. Supreme Court. last year. * * *. However,...
Fidelity Life Named One of America's Best Insurance Companies by Forbes
Fidelity Life has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by. , the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and acknowledges companies that have high customer satisfaction and loyalty. America's Best Insurance Companies were identified in an independent survey...
HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GUIDE INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN WASHINGTON
CHICAGO , Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. Guide Insurance Services, Inc. (. Guide Insurance Services. ). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With offices in. Lynden. ,. Colville. and. Republic,...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for analyzing vehicle sensor data via a blockchain (USPTO 11442918): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Alt, Jacob J. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11442918 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles undergo a variety of information exchange periods during their lifecycle. Some of these information exchange periods are brought on by accidents, sales, or the eventual destruction of the vehicle. Managing the vehicle life cycle process involves multiple participants exchanging a variety of information. The number of interactions between these parties means the parties have to provide and validate information. Theses interactions often occur between businesses and consumers, or businesses and other businesses. However, using conventional techniques, managing the vehicle life cycle may include several drawbacks.”
Patent Issued for Automatic assessment of damage and repair costs in vehicles (USPTO 11443288): American International Group Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Dalal, Siddhartha ( Bridgewater, NJ , US), Li, Kaigang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. American International Group Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Currently, after a vehicle has been damaged in a road accident or otherwise, the vehicle must be taken by the owner or a tow company to an auto repair shop for inspection. Inspection of the vehicle by a mechanic at the auto repair shop is required in order to assess which parts of the vehicle need to be repaired or replaced. An estimate is then generated based on the inspection. In some cases, when an insurance claim is filed, the estimate is forwarded to an insurance company to approve the repairs before the repairs are made to the vehicle.
CARS・
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RAY MARINE AND DON DUBOIS AS WESTERN OPERATION CO-PRESIDENTS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced that.
Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics will Reach 2.59 Million Units by 2027
Carriers and insurance companies' emphasis on risk management requires telematics solutions on trucks that carry dangerous or expensive goods, says. /PRNewswire/ -- The need to address safety, security, and driver management inflates demand for telematics solutions, driving the Brazilian connected trucks telematics market. Frost & Sullivan's. recent analysis finds that...
World Insurance Associates Acquires O’Brien and Gibbons Insurance Agency
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired O’Brien and Gibbons Insurance Agency (“O’Brien and Gibbons”) of Worcester, MA on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0