Breaking Through Barriers To Innovation In Our Local Entrepreneurial Community

Workforce Summit Addresses Need To Add More Child Care Seats
WINONA LAKE – The importance of adding more child care seats in the area has been a hot topic in the county for a number of years. At the LaunchPad Workforce Summit Wednesday at Westminster Hall in Winona Lake, LaunchPad Director Sherry Searles explained why child care is an issue locally and nationwide.
Cardinal Services Awarded $50K Grant By Zimmer Biomet Foundation
The Zimmer Biomet Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Cardinal Services for their Ability Capital Campaign. The $8 million campaign is to renovate Cardinal’s main building at 504 N. Bay Drive, Warsaw. The location has been home to Cardinal Services since 1967 and has not had a significant renovation...
K21 Grant Provides Warsaw CARES With Start-Up Funding
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $20,000 to the city of Warsaw to support the cost of equipment for its Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services (CARES) program. CARES will respond to calls for help for a variety of "non-traditional" needs, including mental-health...
Kosciusko County Historical Society To Host Annual Dinner And Program
PIERCETON - Kosciusko County Historical Society will host its annual dinner and program Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the old Train Depot in Pierceton. The evening's program features Kim Gregory-Baney, author of "If Only Walls Could Talk." Gregory-Baney was born and raised in Warsaw. She graduated from Grace College...
Still Time To Submit Local Photos For Parkview Kosciusko Hospital Décor
As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital (PKH) continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty and Kosciusko...
October First Friday Offers ‘Chili For Charity’
Main Street Warsaw is hosting Chili for Charity during October First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Friday. Each participant in the Chili Cook Off has selected a nonprofit to represent. Attendees will be able to sample chili for a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Organizations represented include Animal Welfare League...
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence at the age of 78. He was born on Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose Crandall and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he passed away.
Warsaw Parks Offers Colorful Ceramics
Bring to life your own ceramic pumpkin bank during the city of Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Colorful Ceramics event. Cost is $7 per kit and includes the ceramic piece, paint and paint brush. Registration is open through Oct. 14 or until filled. Kits can be picked up at...
Joe L. Harris
Joe L. Harris, age 97, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born on Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie Hartsell Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947.
Scott Michael Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, of Warsaw, sailed into the West (a reference to “The Lord of the Rings”) on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers Shafer and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter, Bailey Brown, of Fort Wayne; his...
Bryce Jamin Gast
GOSHEN - Bryce Jamin Gast, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Bryce was born July 8, 1981, in Warsaw. During his formative years, he lived in Akron, he was a member of the Akron United Methodist Church, where he was baptized. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School in 1999 playing tennis and baseball. He then attended and graduated from the prestigious Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 2003 where he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. A consummate learner, he also completed his professional engineer license post-graduation. After his Rose-Hulman graduation, Bryce worked as an engineer for Donohue & Associates until he transitioned to working for the city of Goshen as the city administrative engineer. He appreciated and greatly respected his colleagues and was eminently proud to work for the city.
4 Join Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory For The Long Haul
When he was younger, Logan Keener’s family had a house fire and part of the reason he’s a firefighter today is because of the actions of the firefighters he witnessed then. Keener is one of four new Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory (WWFT) firefighters. Also coming on board this past...
Election Board Announces Voting Locations For Election
The Kosciusko County Election Board on Monday announced the voting locations for the Nov. 8 general election and special election. Since the county has adopted voting centers, any registered voter in Kosciusko County may vote at any location in the county. They are:. • Atwood Community Center, 213 Hovey St.,...
Public Occurrences 10.06.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5:42 p.m. Tuesday - Dakotah Cephus Shepherd, 29, of 1522 Brook View Ave., Warsaw, arrested for false informing, resisting law enforcement and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine. No bond set. •11:56 p.m. Tuesday - Todd A. Craig, 56, of...
Traffic Commission OKs Removal Of ‘No Left Turn’ Sign On CR 200S
The sign on CR 200 South in Warsaw that said “No Left Turn” onto Dwight Drive by Eisenhower Elementary School was taken down this week. Wednesday, the Warsaw Traffic Commission approved the removal of the sign after some discussion between members of the board and the public. Because of the addition of the stacked drive on Dwight Drive to Eisenhower, the Commission felt the sign was no longer necessary.
City Council Looks To Establish Fees For EV Charging Stations
Though they’re not “up and running” yet, the city of Warsaw has installed two electric vehicle charging stations downtown. Monday night, after a public hearing, the Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading establishing various fees and parking regulations regarding city-owned electric vehicle charging stations. The second reading will be during the Council’s Oct. 17 meeting.
City To Add Bus Stop Sign On Eastbound Center Street; Consider Surveillance Camera
As the number of stop-arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is very concerning to Warsaw Community Schools Director of Transportation Mark Fick. Wednesday, he brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the bus stop in front of Papa John’s on...
Despite Remonstrators, Area Plan Approves Coleman Rezoning
Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7.53 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. The property is on the north side of McKenna Road, southeast of EMS B38 Lane, in Tippecanoe Township. Coleman wants to build a maximum of 15 new homes on the property.
Don Evan Runyan
Don Evans Runyan, 84, of Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on June 16, 1938, the son of the late George and Ruth Williams Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie Grove Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the Board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
Larry Yoder
SYRACUSE – Larry Yoder, 86, of Syracuse, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1936, in Wakarusa, to Ray and Mary Freed Yoder. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after a career in sales. He was a member of the Wawasee Lakeside Chapel, Syracuse Eagles and Plymouth Moose Lodge.
