Breaking Through Barriers To Innovation In Our Local Entrepreneurial Community

GOSHEN - Bryce Jamin Gast, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Bryce was born July 8, 1981, in Warsaw. During his formative years, he lived in Akron, he was a member of the Akron United Methodist Church, where he was baptized. He graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School in 1999 playing tennis and baseball. He then attended and graduated from the prestigious Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 2003 where he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. A consummate learner, he also completed his professional engineer license post-graduation. After his Rose-Hulman graduation, Bryce worked as an engineer for Donohue & Associates until he transitioned to working for the city of Goshen as the city administrative engineer. He appreciated and greatly respected his colleagues and was eminently proud to work for the city.

