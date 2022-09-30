Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
News Channel Nebraska
Inside the White House's failed effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a 'total disaster'
The Biden administration launched a full-scale pressure campaign in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. But that effort appears to have failed, following Wednesday's crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil producers that,...
China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month
Asian stocks mixed on strong US hiring, OPEC oil output cuts
Asian stocks are mixed after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC oil production cartel agreed to shore up prices by cutting output
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
News Channel Nebraska
White House says Biden's Saudi trip wasn't a waste as he lambastes OPEC+'s 'shortsighted' decision to cut oil output
President Joe Biden is "disappointed" the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections. The decision by the grouping of major oil producers rebuffed heavy...
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
News Channel Nebraska
Russian-speaking hackers knock US state government websites offline
Russian-speaking hackers on Wednesday claimed responsibility for knocking offline state government websites in Colorado, Kentucky and Mississippi, among other states -- the latest example of apparent politically motivated hacking following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kentucky Board of Elections' website, which posts information on how to register to vote, was...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden and DeSantis put political rivalry aside -- for now -- as President tours hurricane damage
President Joe Biden was in Florida to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden and DeSantis...
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
News Channel Nebraska
'Little Fires Everywhere' author says new novel's dystopic vision is 'plausible — and plausible soon'
In best-selling novelist Celeste Ng's vision of a near-future or alternate America, children of dissident families are displaced from their parents, anti-Asian attacks become a terrible, inescapable fixture of American life and librarians form a secret underground network of rebellion as the stewards of information considered seditious under a sweeping new law.
Malaysian PM to meet king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have a "routine meeting" with the country's king on Thursday, a spokesperson said, as he faces calls to seek consent from the monarch to call an election ahead of schedule this year.
ASIA・
Month before COP27, host Egypt faces heat over rights, climate action
A month before Egypt hosts the UN climate change conference, Cairo is finalising the list of world leaders coming as it weathers criticism over its human rights and environmental records. Egypt will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine retakes more settlements in Kherson, Zelenskiy says; UN nuclear chief heads to Kyiv – live
Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims Ukraine liberates more villages; Rafael Grossi to discuss creation of security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
In Spain, the long fight to find Franco era's 'stolen babies'
When the bones of her twin sister who died at birth were exhumed, Maria Jose Robles's worst fears were confirmed: their DNA didn't match, suggesting she was one of the newborns snatched during the Franco dictatorship. "My twin sister was just two days old when she died, that's what they told my mother in hospital," she told AFP, referring to events that happened in 1962, her voice breaking.
