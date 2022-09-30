ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

News Channel Nebraska

Inside the White House's failed effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a 'total disaster'

The Biden administration launched a full-scale pressure campaign in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. But that effort appears to have failed, following Wednesday's crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil producers that,...
Texas State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
News Channel Nebraska

Russian-speaking hackers knock US state government websites offline

Russian-speaking hackers on Wednesday claimed responsibility for knocking offline state government websites in Colorado, Kentucky and Mississippi, among other states -- the latest example of apparent politically motivated hacking following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Kentucky Board of Elections' website, which posts information on how to register to vote, was...
Joe Biden
Grace Meng
The Associated Press

WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
News Channel Nebraska

'Little Fires Everywhere' author says new novel's dystopic vision is 'plausible — and plausible soon'

In best-selling novelist Celeste Ng's vision of a near-future or alternate America, children of dissident families are displaced from their parents, anti-Asian attacks become a terrible, inescapable fixture of American life and librarians form a secret underground network of rebellion as the stewards of information considered seditious under a sweeping new law.
Reuters

Malaysian PM to meet king amid calls to hold early polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have a "routine meeting" with the country's king on Thursday, a spokesperson said, as he faces calls to seek consent from the monarch to call an election ahead of schedule this year.
AFP

Month before COP27, host Egypt faces heat over rights, climate action

A month before Egypt hosts the UN climate change conference, Cairo is finalising the list of world leaders coming as it weathers criticism over its human rights and environmental records. Egypt will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
AFP

In Spain, the long fight to find Franco era's 'stolen babies'

When the bones of her twin sister who died at birth were exhumed, Maria Jose Robles's worst fears were confirmed: their DNA didn't match, suggesting she was one of the newborns snatched during the Franco dictatorship. "My twin sister was just two days old when she died, that's what they told my mother in hospital," she told AFP, referring to events that happened in 1962, her voice breaking. 
