PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “How will the ESA expansion impact school choice?” and “How much will the ESA expansion cost taxpayers?”. Those are a few of the big questions the Grand Canyon Institute is trying to answer. Last month the non-partisan, independent think tank put together a report using a recent study done by the joint legislative budget committee to find out what could happen in the next few years once the school voucher expansion program takes effect in Arizona. It’s an issue with strong opinions on both side of the aisle.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO