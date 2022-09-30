ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Get out of class – UVA Wise experiential learning program gets students involved in community

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Duplin Times

UMO receives over 15K to support Science of Reading implementation

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive Division of Education has received $15,600 in funding from the Goodnight Educational Foundation. The funding will be used to support the implementation of the Science of Reading legislation, which requires the redesign of coursework for elementary education and special education majors that focuses on multiple aspects of phonics, spelling, and oral language comprehension. “The overarching project goal is to design coursework and...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee Higher Education Commission outlines new goals for college enrollment and post-secondary education

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) has announced the launch of a momentum-building year to renew and articulate the value of education in Tennessee and to increase enrollment in education and training beyond high school. In May, THEC released the inaugural state college-going status report, College Going and the Class...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton High seeking partners and vendors for pop culture convention

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Manga Literature class will be hosting the TuffyCon pop culture convention on Dec. 10 at Elizabethton High School. It is open to the public and will feature vendors, activities like Dungeons and Dragons, trading card games tournaments, cosplay contests, and workshops with students and experts.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU College of Nursing looking at building health care simulation center

East Tennessee State University College of Nursing is hoping to build a health care simulation center, along with new classrooms, at the ETSU-Allandale location within two years, university representatives said on Monday. “This is what we’d like to build,” Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the College of Nursing, said. “A...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experiential Learning#Uva#University Of Virginia#K12#Linus College#Dean Of Student Success
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools launches STOPit App to empower and protect students

In their ongoing efforts to keep students safe, Johnson City Schools have announced the implementation of a new reporting tool which can connect students to staff and authorities 24/7. Johnson City Schools has enrolled with STOPit, the leading technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct....
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy