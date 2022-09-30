ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins dominated Dolphins while battling sprained ankle

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was the team’s MVP during the 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Higgins put up huge numbers while matched up against the likes of Xavien Howard, catching seven passes for 124 yards and one touchdown, averaging 17.7 per catch.

And it turns out Higgins did it while hurt.

Higgins revealed in postgame interviews that he suffered a sprained ankle early in the game and at a later point in the game actually reaggravated it and had to leave briefly, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

While there are different degrees of sprains and pain tolerance levels, etc., it’s still mightily impressive to think Higgins was out there on a short week — a few weeks removed from a concussion and just a few days removed from taking another headshot/shot on the chin — toughing it out through a lower-body injury, too.

As if that weren’t all good enough, Higgins also said the issue isn’t serious enough to hold him out against the Ravens in a little more than a week.

