NFL

Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings

PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
NFL
Sporting News

Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Protester tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto field at Rams-49ers 'Monday Night Football' game files police report

TMZ — citing a police spokesman — reports the protester went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday to file the report. A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the group that took credit for the stunt, told TMZ the report was in response to a "blatant assault" by two Rams players who helped security detain him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sporting News

Expert NFL Survivor Pool Picks, Tips, Advice Week 5

NFL survivor pools almost saw the biggest single elimination of what's already been a carnage-filled year, but Green Bay eked past the Patriots in overtime last week. That win helped stave off yet another week of big eliminations as we head toward the middle of the season. Fortunately, the football pool experts at PoolGenius are once again here to help you find the best Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks.
NFL
Sporting News

Dak Prescott injury update: Jerry Jones not ruling Cowboys QB out for Week 5 despite grip issues

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return to the field in NFL Week 5, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sending mixed messages about whether he'll be able to do so. Jones was asked about Prescott's thumb injury Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show. First, the Cowboys' owner acknowledged that Prescott was making progress in his recovery from a thumb injury.
NFL
Sporting News

Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

DraftKings Picks Week 5: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Despite getting some decent contributions from Cordarrelle Patterson, Khalil Herbert, and CeeDee Lamb last week, our NFL DFS fortunes were sunk by bad weather and injuries. Such is life in the daily fantasy football world, and we'll try to bounce back with our Week 5 DraftKings lineup, which features more of a stars-and-scrubs strategy than last week's picks.
NFL
Sporting News

Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'

Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
CINCINNATI, OH

