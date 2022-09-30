Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
Sporting News
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Sporting News
Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Sporting News
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
Sporting News
How long is Javonte Williams out? Injury timeline, return date for Broncos running back
The Broncos took more than one loss on Sunday against the Raiders. Second-year running back Javonte Williams exited Denver's 32-23 defeat early in the second quarter with a right knee injury incurred on a tackle by Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Williams was helped off the field by trainers and...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 5: Bengals top Ravens; Chiefs rip Raiders, Rams edge Cowboys
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season was another exercise in patience with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. Many of the games played out as expected, but there was still a good chunk of surprise results to go against the grain. Surviving and advancing to the second half is the key after more mixed results.
Sporting News
Manningcast guest list Week 4: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
"Monday Night Football" is set to put a cap on Week 4 with a rematch of the 2022 NFC championship game between the Rams and the 49ers. For the third time in four weeks, NFL fans will have the option to watch the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman-led broadcast or the popular alternate Manningcast.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings
PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why pregame chat with Patriots' Bill Belichick was 'really meaningful'
Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick certainly seem to hold one another in high regard. Before their Week 4 meeting, Rodgers referred to Belichick as "the best coach in the history of the game." And after the Packers' 27-24 overtime win, Rodgers enjoyed a lengthy chat with Belichick. During that conversation,...
Sporting News
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?
The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
Sporting News
Protester tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto field at Rams-49ers 'Monday Night Football' game files police report
TMZ — citing a police spokesman — reports the protester went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday to file the report. A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the group that took credit for the stunt, told TMZ the report was in response to a "blatant assault" by two Rams players who helped security detain him.
Sporting News
How long is Lonzo Ball out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls guard
Lonzo Ball played a key role in Chicago's hot start to the 2021-22 season. Then, injury struck. Due to a meniscus tear in his left knee, Ball appeared in only 35 games in his first season with the Bulls. There was hope that he'd return in time for the playoffs, but he was eventually ruled out.
Sporting News
Expert NFL Survivor Pool Picks, Tips, Advice Week 5
NFL survivor pools almost saw the biggest single elimination of what's already been a carnage-filled year, but Green Bay eked past the Patriots in overtime last week. That win helped stave off yet another week of big eliminations as we head toward the middle of the season. Fortunately, the football pool experts at PoolGenius are once again here to help you find the best Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks.
Sporting News
What channel is Rams vs. 49ers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 4
West coast, best coast? Not quite, not yet. It's always a fun time when the Rams and 49ers get together. The most recent meeting of the two NFC West rivals resulted in an excellent NFC Championship Game. Early in the 2022 season, though, neither team has exactly looked like those playoff teams from last year, but for different reasons.
Sporting News
Dak Prescott injury update: Jerry Jones not ruling Cowboys QB out for Week 5 despite grip issues
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return to the field in NFL Week 5, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sending mixed messages about whether he'll be able to do so. Jones was asked about Prescott's thumb injury Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show. First, the Cowboys' owner acknowledged that Prescott was making progress in his recovery from a thumb injury.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 5: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Despite getting some decent contributions from Cordarrelle Patterson, Khalil Herbert, and CeeDee Lamb last week, our NFL DFS fortunes were sunk by bad weather and injuries. Such is life in the daily fantasy football world, and we'll try to bounce back with our Week 5 DraftKings lineup, which features more of a stars-and-scrubs strategy than last week's picks.
Sporting News
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'
Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
