Jones, Smith returning to familiar turf

Kentucky defensive back Keidron Smith eludes Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson after Smith intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to help seal Kentucky’s 26-16 victory on Sept. 10 in Gainesville, Fla. DARRELL BIRD/The Cats’ Pause

Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith aren’t even sure where to find the visitors’ locker rooms at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, but the former Ole Miss transfers are helping No. 7 Kentucky navigate what to expect on the road Saturday against the 14th-ranked Rebels.

“It’s going to be a hostile crowd,” said Smith, a senior defensive back who played four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UK this year. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, we can probably keep the crowd out of it, but for the beginning of the game, the crowd’s going to be a little hostile. It’s going to be loud in there.”