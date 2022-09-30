Read full article on original website
‘Kick Cancer in the Bass’ Benefit Fishing Tournament benefits Peitz Cancer Support House
A sporting event is coming up this month to raise funds for the Peitz Cancer Support House. The second-annual Kick Cancer in the Bass Benefit Fishing Tournament Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. The cost is $250 per boat with a two-person maximum, and...
Congrats, Abigail!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Abigail Taylor and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the September recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Abigail Taylor. Abigail is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Brian Taylor.
MH to host Run with the Bulls Saturday
The Mountain Home cross country program’s annual fundraiser is Saturday. The annual Run with the Bulls will be held on the high school campus, and all participants (runners, walkers, strollers, dogs, etc.) are welcome. Registration and packet pickup will begin at 7 a.m. The 5k will start an hour...
Kyiv City Ballet opens 11th Performing Arts Series at ASU-MH
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will open its 11th Performing Arts Series on Tuesday, with Swan Lake performed by the Kyiv City Ballet from Ukraine. They come to Mountain Home for their only performance in the state of Arkansas. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at thesheid.com...
Raymond Pangle, 80, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Raymond Pangle, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born December 8, 1941, in Flippin, Arkansas to James Hearl and Ethel (Godsey) Pangle. Raymond was a member of the Flippin...
Cynthia Ryskey, 72, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old Cynthia Ryskey of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Cynthia Ryskey died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Marchant Building Center-Drivers/Yard Help
Marchant Building Center is seeking applicants for Drivers & Yard help. Benefits include Medical & Dental insurance, 401K Plan, paid vacation, and profit sharing. To Apply go to Marchant Building Center at 1815 South College Spur in Mountain Home, AR.
Doris Eileen Bahan Branaman Houser, 95, Flippin (Kirby)
Doris Eileen Bahan Branaman Houser of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away September 29, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 95. She was born March 29, 1927, in Minier, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Izora Hurley Bahan. Doris worked as a Registered Nurse as a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Mountain Home, AR. The Branaman families have been property owners in the Fairview Community since 1964.
Bergman FFA Scholarship Fishing Tournament set for Saturday
An area school youth group will host an event this weekend to fund scholarships for its students. The annual Bergman FFA Scholarship Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday morning at 7 on Bull Shoals Lake, with the boats launching out of Diamond City. The entry fee is $40 per boat,...
Michael Chester Podemski, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Michael Chester Podemski of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Michael Chester Podemski died Friday at his residence.
James Rudnick Spatafora, 76, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old James Rudnick Spatafora are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rudnick Spatafora died Friday at his residence.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
2 days of recorded rainfall, tied record high in September
September included just two days of recorded rainfall and a record high that was tied. A total of 2.81 inches of rain was recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. Rainfall was recorded on Sept. 2 and 3, and none has fallen since then. The average rainfall for the month of September is 3.66 inches, meaning we were 85 hundredths of an inch below normal.
MHHS boys finish 4th in Caveman Open
Several of Mountain Home’s cross country runners were in Cave City on Tuesday for the Caveman Open. The Bombers finished fourth in the high school boys’ race. Zach Daugherty led Mountain Home by finishing 13th in a time of 19:19. Monica Chafin was the Lady Bombers’ top performer....
3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
Viola boys finish 5th in state golf tourney
Braden Williams (Photo courtesy of Jason Hughes) The Viola High School boys’ golf team wrapped up its season Monday by finishing fifth in the Class 1A State Tournament at Fairfield Bay. The Longhorns ended up with a team total of 312 at Indian Hills Golf Resort. Taylor came away with the state championship.
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
MH among several cross country teams set for Tuesday action
Tuesday’s cross country schedule includes Mountain Home’s high school and freshman teams being joined by Flippin, Melbourne and Mountain View at the Caveman Invitational in Cave City. Action begins at 3:30. Also on the high school level, Harrison will be across the state line to compete in the...
