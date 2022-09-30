Read full article on original website
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Baseball Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games. No games scheduled. Friday’s Games. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San...
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry’s single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer,...
With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets’ finale
NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped...
Valdez fans 10 as Astros beat Phillies 3-2 in finale
HOUSTON (AP) — Another strong start by Framber Valdez allowed the Houston Astros to end the regular season with the two winningest pitchers in the American League. Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Astros to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season finale Wednesday.
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron...
Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t...
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
A’s Vogt homers in emotional final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen Vogt’s 10-year MLB career came to a close Wednesday, and the Oakland A’s catcher went out in style. In his final at-bat, Vogt clubbed a home run to right field. The afternoon started with several tributes to Vogt, who played six seasons in Oakland. Los Angeles Angels superstars Mike Trout […]
Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb...
Nationals Notebook: Season ends with disappointment, but hope
The long Nationals nightmare ends this week. But not yet, thanks to the lockout their series with the New York Mets was tacked on to the end of this year’s regular season schedule. We get three more games of a 100-plus loss team after the first weekend of October.
Jonathan Allen wants fans to ‘keep that same energy’ when Commanders start winning
Allen: Fans should keep 'same energy’ when Commanders start winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Four weeks into the NFL season, Washington fans’ level of concern with the Commanders is already high. The team is 1-3, last place in the NFC East, and at or near the bottom of several important statistical categories.
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
Today in Sports History- Halladay throws no-hitter
1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5. 1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
Burrow’s antihunger efforts evolve into foundation
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow’s impassioned Heisman Trophy speech about poverty in his rural Ohio hometown has evolved into a foundation launched this week by the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and his parents. The Joe Burrow Foundation will help provide food and attention to childhood mental health issues in...
21 Of The Best (And Scariest) Haunted Travel Destinations Across The US
Halloween road trip, anyone?
Houston welcomes the country's first multi-story 3D printed home
Houston welcomes the first 3D printed, multi-level home in the U.S. Builders and researchers say the home will be energy efficient and feature concrete walls with unique curves.
