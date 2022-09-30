Read full article on original website
WTOP
Baseball Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
MLB・
WTOP
With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets’ finale
NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped...
WTOP
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games. No games scheduled. Friday’s Games. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San...
MLB・
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title
Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
WTOP
The Kansas City Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
WTOP
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game
WTOP
Today in Sports History- Halladay throws no-hitter
1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5. 1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
NFL・
WTOP
Jonathan Allen wants fans to ‘keep that same energy’ when Commanders start winning
Allen: Fans should keep 'same energy’ when Commanders start winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Four weeks into the NFL season, Washington fans’ level of concern with the Commanders is already high. The team is 1-3, last place in the NFC East, and at or near the bottom of several important statistical categories.
