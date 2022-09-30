ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

WTOP

Baseball Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP

With lead in NL batting race, McNeil sits in Mets’ finale

NEW YORK (AP) — With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped...
QUEENS, NY
WTOP

Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games. No games scheduled. Friday’s Games. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. San...
Daily Mail

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title

Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Today in Sports History- Halladay throws no-hitter

1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5. 1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.
