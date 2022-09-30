Read full article on original website
Kristie Gong promoted to KCRA 3/My58 Director of Research and Programming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3/My58 is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristie Gong to the position of KCRA 3/MY58 Director of Research and Programming. Gong has been the KCRA 3/My58 Research Director for the last 14 years. She has assisted in the transition to impression-based selling, provided meaningful market research for our advertisers, and served as a trusted advisor to evaluate new and emerging attribution tools.
California organizations work to increase Latino, Hispanic voter registration, turnout
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a strong push across California to get everyone who is an eligible voter to register to vote, and Latino and Hispanic organizations are focusing on encouraging the community to do the same. A Public Policy Institute of California poll from August showed that Latinos...
Sacramento Metro Fire engine wrapped in pink and blue to raise cancer awareness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire engine will raise awareness about cancer over the next two months. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District unveiled one of their engines that was wrapped in pink and blue to raise awareness of prostate and breast cancer. Along with responding to 911 calls, the truck...
Tool checkout program aims to ease building challenges for residents impacted by Caldor Fire
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — More than a year after the Caldor Fire, many residents are still recovering. Some are starting to rebuild. For those who are beginning the process of rebuilding, a new resource is now available: A tool checkout program aimed at easing some of the burdens of starting over.
California Republicans target state legislature's Democratic supermajority
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State Republican lawmakers and candidates unveiled a set of promises on Wednesday to urge voters to rethink who they send to the state Capitol in the upcoming election. The group said it wants to bring balance and accountability back to the state Legislature, which has been...
Finger-pointing continues between gas companies and California over price hikes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices are rising and so is tension between the state's Democratic leaders and oil companies operating across California. The average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California was $6.38 Monday, according to AAA, which represents a 93-cent increase within the last two weeks.
Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard
FOLSOM, Calif. — An inmate serving a life sentence died after being attacked at California State Prison, Sacramento, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, corrections officials said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 5, 2022. Two fellow inmates assaulted Felipe Rodriguez in the prison yard...
Hundreds prepare for Nevada County gravel bike race
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of people are expected to participate in Nevada County'sHeart of Gold Gravel bike race. The first-ever race happened last year, and the county went ahead with bringing the event back. The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. “You're gonna see everything from...
KCRA Today: Video in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapping latest, Biden surveys hurricane damage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Gov. Newsom endorses Angelique Ashby for State Senate District 8 race
Angelique Ashby announced on social media Monday that she was being endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newson for the State Senate District 8 race. The governor noted that if she wins, the Sacramento city councilmember and vice mayor will be the first woman elected to the State Senate from the Sacramento region in more than 20 years.
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors won't censure Tom Patti
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against censuring supervisor Tom Patti in response to the findings of a confidential report on ethics violations. Patti is a Republican running against Democratic Representative Josh Harder for House District 9. "I respected the...
History shows: When serial cases get lots of attention, it makes a difference
STOCKTON, Calif. — The eyes of law enforcement, past and present, are watching the Stockton serial killings case closely. Former Sacramento police Chief Daniel Hahn told KCRA 3 that attention is exactly what may help this investigation the most. "Whenever you hear 'serial killer,' that's not a normal thing,...
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
'He was asking for help': Activists, family of man killed by Sacramento County Sheriff deputy demand change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community activists and the family of a Sacramento man shot and killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy held a demonstration Tuesday morning outside the county administration building downtown. The family of Jaime Naranjo, 54, are calling for justice and making demands of the county following...
DNA identifies woman killed in Sacramento County 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — DNA genealogy technology has identified the remains of a woman 18 years after she was killed in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now, authorities are asking for help to identify her killer. Shannon Vielguth's remains were found in March 2008 in the area of Tyler Island...
'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
What Sierra snowfall trends can tell us as CA prepares for the possibility of another dry year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oct. 1 marks the start of a new water year in the state of California, and as we get deeper into fall and eventually winter, the expectation is for the rain and mountain snow to follow. But if the 2021-22 season is any indication, expectations based...
Stockton voters to receive a supplemental ballot for water district race
Voters in Stockton’s East Water District election will receive a supplemental ballot in the mail after an error that the San Joaquin Registrar of Voters became aware of with the original ballot missing the race. Registrar Olivia Hale joined KCRA 3 on Tuesday to talk about the issue, which...
What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings
The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
