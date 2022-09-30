ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Kristie Gong promoted to KCRA 3/My58 Director of Research and Programming

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3/My58 is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristie Gong to the position of KCRA 3/MY58 Director of Research and Programming. Gong has been the KCRA 3/My58 Research Director for the last 14 years. She has assisted in the transition to impression-based selling, provided meaningful market research for our advertisers, and served as a trusted advisor to evaluate new and emerging attribution tools.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — An inmate serving a life sentence died after being attacked at California State Prison, Sacramento, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, corrections officials said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 5, 2022. Two fellow inmates assaulted Felipe Rodriguez in the prison yard...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds prepare for Nevada County gravel bike race

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of people are expected to participate in Nevada County'sHeart of Gold Gravel bike race. The first-ever race happened last year, and the county went ahead with bringing the event back. The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. “You're gonna see everything from...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom endorses Angelique Ashby for State Senate District 8 race

Angelique Ashby announced on social media Monday that she was being endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newson for the State Senate District 8 race. The governor noted that if she wins, the Sacramento city councilmember and vice mayor will be the first woman elected to the State Senate from the Sacramento region in more than 20 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors won't censure Tom Patti

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against censuring supervisor Tom Patti in response to the findings of a confidential report on ethics violations. Patti is a Republican running against Democratic Representative Josh Harder for House District 9. "I respected the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

DNA identifies woman killed in Sacramento County 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — DNA genealogy technology has identified the remains of a woman 18 years after she was killed in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now, authorities are asking for help to identify her killer. Shannon Vielguth's remains were found in March 2008 in the area of Tyler Island...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA

