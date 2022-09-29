Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee a treat for Denver homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Denver Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
5280.com
Miranda Cullen’s Littleton Home Is Filled With “Wow” Moments
I am not color- or pattern-averse, as you can probably tell,” laughs Denver interior designer Miranda Cullen, describing the ultra-eclectic decor inside her newly constructed Littleton home. “If a piece speaks to me, I find a way to incorporate it. I love to say that nothing in here goes, but everything complements.”
5280.com
The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022
(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens
Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
4 free events in Denver this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martina McBride To Bring ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour To Colorado
Martina McBride is gearing up to bring a whole lot of joy to Colorado this upcoming holiday season. This year, the country music icon will be embarking on her 12th annual 'Joy Of Christmas Tour', featuring 12-shows around the U.S. Kicking off at the end of November (Saturday, Nov. 26)...
Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado
Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
denverite.com
A hundred rowhomes could soon fill this empty parking lot behind Harvey Park’s Brentwood Shopping Center
Denver parking lots are being razed for housing citywide, and now, this trend may be headed to Southwest Denver. Earlier this month, the Englewood-based architecture firm LAI Design Group submitted a concept plan for a nearly 5-acre, multi-family rowhouse development on a stretch of vacant parking lots, behind the Brentwood Shopping Center, at 3029 West Evans Avenue, in Harvey Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Photos: Snow falls in high country, 70s in metro
From temperatures in the upper 70s to flurries, depending on where you are in the state Friday you might experience two different seasons.
Riverdale Road: Is this 11-mile stretch haunted?
From phantom joggers to heartless cows to the gates of hell, some people say that Riverdale Road is one of the most haunted in the United States.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplane
Security lines have been longer than usual at Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, CO) Not only is Denver International Airport under construction, but it’s also the third busiest airport in the world.
9News
Next Question: Why does Englewood's water smell?
It's algae, the same kind that afflicted Denver's water about a month ago. Don't worry, it's not permanent.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction
The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing.
Comments / 0