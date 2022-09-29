ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Pines, CO

5280.com

Miranda Cullen’s Littleton Home Is Filled With “Wow” Moments

I am not color- or pattern-averse, as you can probably tell,” laughs Denver interior designer Miranda Cullen, describing the ultra-eclectic decor inside her newly constructed Littleton home. “If a piece speaks to me, I find a way to incorporate it. I love to say that nothing in here goes, but everything complements.”
LITTLETON, CO
5280.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022

(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
DENVER, CO
Inna Dinkins

4 free events in Denver this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado

Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
denverite.com

A hundred rowhomes could soon fill this empty parking lot behind Harvey Park’s Brentwood Shopping Center

Denver parking lots are being razed for housing citywide, and now, this trend may be headed to Southwest Denver. Earlier this month, the Englewood-based architecture firm LAI Design Group submitted a concept plan for a nearly 5-acre, multi-family rowhouse development on a stretch of vacant parking lots, behind the Brentwood Shopping Center, at 3029 West Evans Avenue, in Harvey Park.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO

