Happy Wednesday! Clouds on the decrease this morning but some showers are still lingering for part of Bradford county. We dry out throughout the day and turn mostly sunny. Temperatures are also mild today and tomorrow. High-level clouds filter in overnight but we generally stay mostly clear. Dry weather for most on Thursday with clouds on the increase. An isolated shower is possible in the late evening hours of Thursday.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO