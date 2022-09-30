Read full article on original website
Officers injured in Elmira Correctional attacks, fights
No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer falls to No. 22 Cornell 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 7 Syracuse men’s soccer suffered a home loss in a top-25 clash against No. 22 Cornell. The Big Red capitalized on Orange miscues, netting their two goals on a Syracuse own goal and a successful penalty shot. Sophomore forward Nathan Opoku scored Syracuse’s lone goal from the penalty spot in the closing moments of the match.
The Wall That Heals is now open to the public in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Want to honor the fallen victims from the Vietnam War while not going to Washington, D.C.? Residents in the Twin Tiers can do just that in Sayre, Pennsylvania. “The Wall That Heals”, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is now open to the public...
Assembly of the Wall That Heals begins in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WETM) – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now being assembled at Riverfront Park. The wall arrived by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre on Tuesday, October 4th. According to the site manager, Tim Tetz, this is the wall’s 29th stop of the year.
Golf Tips: temperatures starts to drop
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As the weather gets cooler, the possibility of tee time delays because of frost becomes more and more a reality. So, if you are scheduling a tee time through the rest of the golf season, there are some things you need to know if the temperatures fall to near freezing.
The negative impacts of Ithaca's police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don't want to acknowledge
Langworthy visiting Elmira sharing pro-business agenda
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican nominee for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy, is visiting Elmira on October 4. Langworthy will be visiting Classic Tile Imports to roll out his pro-business agenda and announce his endorsement by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) at 2 p.m.
29th Political Pundit Night Preview: the November Election!
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next Political Pundit Night is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1st starting at 7 P.M. Dr. Coleman’s 29th Political Pundit Night will be livestreamed on MyTwinTiers.com from 7 PM – 9 PM on Tuesday, November 1st, which is just one week before the November elections. The topic of the 29th Political Pundit Night will be, The November Election!
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman for allegedly being soft on crime.
Sunshine returns today and we start to warm up
Happy Wednesday! Clouds on the decrease this morning but some showers are still lingering for part of Bradford county. We dry out throughout the day and turn mostly sunny. Temperatures are also mild today and tomorrow. High-level clouds filter in overnight but we generally stay mostly clear. Dry weather for most on Thursday with clouds on the increase. An isolated shower is possible in the late evening hours of Thursday.
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
Canisteo man arrested for failure to appear in court
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Police arrested a Canisteo man for failing to appear in court on October 3. According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 28-year-old Harley Marble did not appear in court for multiple charges he is facing. These charges include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny.
