ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after U.S. stocks slip

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while the Topix added 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.81% and the Kosdaq was 1.85% higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.17%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures tick up slightly on Wednesday after two-day market rally ends

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening after falling in the regular trading session and breaking a massive two-day rally. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 37 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.13% and 0.17%, respectively. Stocks fought to hold onto the winning...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#The Bank Of England#Vanda Research#Cnbc
CNBC

CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100

List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Enphase Energy, Exxon Mobil and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter — Shares of Tesla fell 3.5% after a Tuesday filing confirmed that CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the original price he'd agreed upon for the acquisition. Shares of Twitter slumped 1.4%, taking a breather after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Financials on deck

Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments on a bullish bet on Bank of America. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy