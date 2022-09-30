Read full article on original website
With S&P 500 down 20% this year, retirement investors flee to safety and reconsider stock, bond strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
Charts suggest the market will bottom in the coming weeks followed by a ‘powerful' rally, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that stocks could bottom later this month and present investors with an opportunity to add to their portfolios. Cramer said that chart interpreter Larry Williams wouldn't be surprised if the current rally fizzles out, but he still believes there'll be a meaningful bottom near the end of October.
Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after U.S. stocks slip
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while the Topix added 0.71%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.81% and the Kosdaq was 1.85% higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.17%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped...
Stock futures tick up slightly on Wednesday after two-day market rally ends
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening after falling in the regular trading session and breaking a massive two-day rally. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 37 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.13% and 0.17%, respectively. Stocks fought to hold onto the winning...
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Europe made a mistake with Russia's energy and now it needs to spend, Sen. Chris Murphy says
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday criticized Europe's overreliance on Russian energy and urged the region to start investing heavily in alternative supplies. "What a mistake for Europe to have been welded to Russia when it comes to energy," Murphy told CNBC at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland. Europe...
Energy giants return to fossil fuels like coal as Europe braces for winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
Oil prices could soon return to $100 as OPEC+ considers ‘historic’ cut, analysts say
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, a group often referred to as OPEC+, will meet in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The oil cartel and its allies are considering an output cut of more than a million barrels per day, according to OPEC+ sources who spoke to Reuters.
CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100
List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Enphase Energy, Exxon Mobil and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter — Shares of Tesla fell 3.5% after a Tuesday filing confirmed that CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the original price he'd agreed upon for the acquisition. Shares of Twitter slumped 1.4%, taking a breather after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
Options Action: Financials on deck
Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments on a bullish bet on Bank of America. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
Strategas' Chris Verrone: When the dust settles in this market, don't bet on tech
Chris Verrone of Strategas says don't bet on tech leadership. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices, defying U.S. pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
Twitter shares surge 22% after Elon Musk revives deal to buy company at original price
Elon Musk has reversed course and is again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Twitter shares closed up more than 22% on the news. The social media company issued a statement saying it had received the letter and said, "The intention...
Overreaction likely as OPEC+ slashes supply, says top energy expert
KPMG's Regina Mayor on OPEC+ decision to cut 2 million barrels/day from oil production. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
