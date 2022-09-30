ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian

By Tim Renaud
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsxYl_0iGClZk300

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state.

The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, and gusty winds.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning on September 25, 2022, and continuing,” an announcement from the White House said.

The move authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help those affected by the storm.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, activating the state’s emergency operations plan and enabling state agencies to prepare for the storm’s impacts.

The move also suspends some regulations that could slow the distribution of goods and services and allows the state to receive federal assistance.

Both a hurricane warning and storm surge warning are in place for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock, who supports abortion rights, and Walker, who has called […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WSAV News 3

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

SCOTUS considers decision in Alabama voter map case

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that claims Alabama’s Congressional District map underrepresents Black voters, which is a violation of the voting rights act. Black voters suing Alabama said the state’s new Congressional maps take away their voting power and are the majority in only one of seven new congressional […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSAV News 3

Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.  Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Joe Biden
WSAV News 3

Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

DHEC: Beware of mold after Hurricane Ian flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If your home suffered flood damage during Hurricane Ian, state health officials say you should ensure your residence does not fall victim to mold. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) said those who experienced flooding should not re-enter their home until it is safe to do so […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Election State#Hurricane Warning#Politics Federal#Disaster Management#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#The White House
WSAV News 3

Georgia’s unemployment rate drops below 3%

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The latest job and unemployment numbers are out for quarter 3 for Georgia and the Peach State continues to see record low unemployment.  Georgia’s labor commissioner said the state maintained its lowest unemployment numbers for the second consecutive month. The Department of Labor said Georgia added nearly 16,000 jobs in July — […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Locals with Florida ties ask for donations following Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for people with ties to Florida, some with family still down there picking up the pieces. Travis Wathen splits his time between Savannah and Florida. He describes the moment Ian tore through his Arcadia neighborhood, an hour north of Fort Myers, as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How to watch the Warnock, Walker debate from practically anywhere

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Oct. 14, voters will have the chance to watch U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) debate live at 7 p.m. Due to limited seating, the event, which will take place at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, will not be open to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
WSAV News 3

Davis Love Foundation donates $81k to some south Georgia non-profits

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some south Georgia nonprofits are being recognized for a job well done and rewarded with some much-appreciated cash. All thanks to the Davis Love Foundation and rich products corporation. Together the two organizations donated more than $81,000 to the charities. The check presentation ceremony was held on St. Simons […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Why did they stay?

When it comes to evacuating from a hurricane’s path, some residents believe they have no choice but to stay. Yesterday, I posted on social media a story about a son who swam half a mile through flooded streets to save his wheelchair-bound mom. An 84-year-old woman. She was trapped in water from Hurricane Ian. We’re […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy