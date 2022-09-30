Read full article on original website
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. “The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
