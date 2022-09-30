ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer in his race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Walker says his campaign raised more than $12 million in the third quarter. Warnock reports raising $26.3 million in the same period. Walker says he has about $7 million in cash, while Warnock says he has nearly twice as much. Kemp says he took in $28.7 million from July through September. That’s more than the $22.4 million the Republican raised in his entire run against Abrams in 2018. No numbers have yet been reported for Abrams.

