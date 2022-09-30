This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Al Primo, a behind-the-scenes force in television broadcasting who revolutionized local news in the 1960s and early 1970s, replacing the single stentorian anchorman with a band of roving "eyewitness" reporters and a winsome cast of on-set personalities to create a format still familiar to TV viewers today, died Sept. 29 at his home in Old Greenwich, Conn. He was 87.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO