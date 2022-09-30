Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Al Primo, creator of 'eyewitness' local news, dies at 87
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Al Primo, a behind-the-scenes force in television broadcasting who revolutionized local news in the 1960s and early 1970s, replacing the single stentorian anchorman with a band of roving "eyewitness" reporters and a winsome cast of on-set personalities to create a format still familiar to TV viewers today, died Sept. 29 at his home in Old Greenwich, Conn. He was 87.
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' lands in Phoenix, shades Arizona and enlists a shaman
“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has embarked on an exotic trip to kick off its new season, and it’s brought the cast just one state over to what cast member Heather Gay calls “the redheaded stepchild of Utah.”. Also known as Arizona. It’s not St....
Comments / 0