Englewood, FL

Houston Chronicle

Al Primo, creator of 'eyewitness' local news, dies at 87

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Al Primo, a behind-the-scenes force in television broadcasting who revolutionized local news in the 1960s and early 1970s, replacing the single stentorian anchorman with a band of roving "eyewitness" reporters and a winsome cast of on-set personalities to create a format still familiar to TV viewers today, died Sept. 29 at his home in Old Greenwich, Conn. He was 87.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

