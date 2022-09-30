Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
US moves aircraft carrier strike group near Korea after North’s missile launches, South Korea says
A US Navy aircraft carrier strike group is moving into waters off the Korean Peninsula as tensions flare after a spate of North Korean missile launches over the past two weeks, South Korean security officials say. South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday after North...
Idaho8.com
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
Taiwan sees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.
Idaho8.com
OPEC announces the biggest cut to oil production since the start of the pandemic
OPEC+ said Wednesday that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic, in a move that threatens to push gasoline prices higher just weeks before US midterm elections. The group of major oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palau says committed to supporting Taiwan despite 'mounting aggressions'
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The president of Palau said on Thursday that his small Pacific island nation is committed to supporting Taiwan despite "mounting aggressions", offering his strong backing at a time Beijing is ramping up pressure against Taipei in the region.
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Hundreds of coal companies around the world are developing new mines and power stations, according to a study. The researchers said the plans were “reckless and irresponsible” in the midst of the climate emergency. Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and its use must be...
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Idaho8.com
White House says Biden’s Saudi trip wasn’t a waste as he lambastes OPEC+’s ‘shortsighted’ decision to cut oil output
President Joe Biden is “disappointed” the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections. The decision by the grouping of major oil producers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Pro-Russia media slam war setbacks as Putin predicts annexed Ukrainian regions will stabilize
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he expects the situation to stabilize in four war-torn regions of Ukraine after signing legislation to annex them on Wednesday, despite the fact that Russia’s military does not fully control those areas. While Russian state television hailed Putin’s inking of the annexation process,...
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
Idaho8.com
Biden and DeSantis put political rivalry aside — for now — as President tours hurricane damage
President Joe Biden was in Florida to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden and DeSantis...
Idaho8.com
Crimean beauty queen fined by Russian authorities for singing patriotic Ukrainian song
A Crimean beauty queen has been fined 40,000 Russian rubles (around $680) by occupying Russian authorities for singing the patriotic Ukrainian song “Chervona Kalyna,” according to Russian state media and pro-Russian regional authorities. Olga Valeeva, who was named Mrs Queen Beauty — Crimea 2022, was spared a jail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko says hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war” after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. Pavelko says the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. FIFA will pick the host in 2024. Other likely candidates are a four-nation South American bid and a Saudi Arabia-led project involving Egypt.
UEFA・
Idaho8.com
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ author says new novel’s dystopic vision is ‘plausible — and plausible soon’
In best-selling novelist Celeste Ng’s vision of a near-future or alternate America, children of dissident families are displaced from their parents, anti-Asian attacks become a terrible, inescapable fixture of American life and librarians form a secret underground network of rebellion as the stewards of information considered seditious under a sweeping new law.
Idaho8.com
Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
Idaho8.com
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program. DACA, created in 2012, was intended to provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 10-year prison term
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a Japanese journalist who was arrested after filming an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy, said Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade
Qatar World Cup Spends Big on Security With Emphasis on Cyber Threats
Ahead of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, Qatar is spending billions not only to keep physical threats at bay, but also to prevent cybersecurity breaches during the event, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. The risk of cyber attacks increases during mega sporting events such as the World Cup. Cybersecurity experts predict that hackers could target institutional services such as ticketing and hotel bookings, as well as individuals traveling to Qatar. Phishing and social engineering could be used to steal personal or financial information from anyone using the internet, especially on public Wi-Fi at the...
UEFA・
Comments / 0