NEWSBTC

As Crypto Storage is Still a Major Problem, Can NFT integration Solve the Issue?

Now a trillion-dollar market, the crypto ecosystem has withered some of the toughest conditions within its period of existence. However, like any other technological innovation, it is not short of native challenges. This ‘lucrative’ market faces a myriad of shortcomings, including criticisms from regulators and long-standing financial institutions. But the most significant hurdles are currently attributed to the underlying infrastructures.
NEWSBTC

XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?

The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
NEWSBTC

Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io

Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
NEWSBTC

Maker (MKR) Continues Its Positive Moves, Neglecting Weekly Market Trend

Despite the general bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market at the moment, the Maker token continues to thrive. Maker is currently trading at $811.28 today. It represents an increase of up to 5.72% in the last day. Despite positive moves in the last 24 hours, the current market sentiment is...
NEWSBTC

Oryen Network (ORY) Puts Aave (AAVE), Maker (MKR), And SushiSwap (SUSHI) In Their Place With 90% Fixed APY

The rise of DeFi protocols has been dramatic over the past several years. With fiat currency showing incredible weakness and economies showing their faults, the general public has been looking for ways to secure their net worth in alternative ways than ‘in the bank.’ One of the most important aspects of this is generating a yield on your capital to ensure your wealth expands alongside the rest of the markets.
NEWSBTC

Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon

The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
NEWSBTC

IRE Token (IRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE...
NEWSBTC

Coinerr (ERR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coinerr (ERR) on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ERR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing an application called TRANZACTO for e-banking, Coinerr (ERR) makes...
NEWSBTC

GasBlock (GSBL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GasBlock (GSBL) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSBL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, GasBlock (GSBL) is here...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?

Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
NEWSBTC

CREATIVE ECONOMY METAVERSE DAOVERSAL RELEASES 1st of THREE WEB3-READY PRODUCTS: CUSTOM DOMAIN

The ENS-type service allows for seamless creation of customized naming of identities/wallets for creatives and brands in the Metaverse. Dubai, 5th October 2022, UAE – Daoversal proudly announces the release of its inaugural product, a customizable naming service of WEB3 ready identities that doubles as a wallet for digital assets. The launch comes eight months after the Dubai-based metaverse start up secured USD 2.5mil in pre-seed capital through incubating partners, Daoverse Capital, ChainXGame, and ConvrtX, one of the largest incubators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
NEWSBTC

Tamadoge (TAMA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 5, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Tamadoge (TAMA) on October 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TAMA/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading. As the newest Doge on the block, Tamadoge (TAMA) pushes the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Shocker: Lightning Network Capacity Reaches 5,000 BTC

The Bitcoin Lightning Network has marked another tremendous milestone. The total public capacity had surpassed more than 5,000 BTC for the first time in history, continuing along with the growing trend of 2022. This new milestone pushes further the capability and promise of the Bitcoin Lightning network. Just like always, there was a reason behind the big push.
