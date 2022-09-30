Read full article on original website
Chainlink Crosses $6.18 Trillion In Transaction Value – Will This Boost LINK Price?
The reception of Chainlink among crypto enthusiasts has been positive. The ecosystem’s transaction volume has surpassed $6 trillion, according to the project’s official Twitter account. Because of this rise, the number of native integrations in the ecosystem rose from 12 to 15. At this point, it appears that...
As Crypto Storage is Still a Major Problem, Can NFT integration Solve the Issue?
Now a trillion-dollar market, the crypto ecosystem has withered some of the toughest conditions within its period of existence. However, like any other technological innovation, it is not short of native challenges. This ‘lucrative’ market faces a myriad of shortcomings, including criticisms from regulators and long-standing financial institutions. But the most significant hurdles are currently attributed to the underlying infrastructures.
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?
The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
PUMLx Launches on ByBit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad to take Move to Earn to the Next Level
PUML Better Health announced today that they will be launching on Bybit, KuCoin, Gate.io, BullPerks, and GamesPad for their TGE of PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of the PUML Better Health platform and will start spot trading on the 7th of October 2022 at 12 pm UTC time. KuCoin...
Wafini Kicks Off Seed Token Sale For Early Adopters, Set To Launch NFT Marketplace On Cardano Mainnet
Wafini, A DAO Powered NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain has kicked off its seed sale round to early adopters who desire to acquire the tokens early before getting listed on exchanges. The Wafini NFT Marketplace will be the first NFT marketplace on Cardano that will be built using the...
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io
Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
Maker (MKR) Continues Its Positive Moves, Neglecting Weekly Market Trend
Despite the general bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market at the moment, the Maker token continues to thrive. Maker is currently trading at $811.28 today. It represents an increase of up to 5.72% in the last day. Despite positive moves in the last 24 hours, the current market sentiment is...
Oryen Network (ORY) Puts Aave (AAVE), Maker (MKR), And SushiSwap (SUSHI) In Their Place With 90% Fixed APY
The rise of DeFi protocols has been dramatic over the past several years. With fiat currency showing incredible weakness and economies showing their faults, the general public has been looking for ways to secure their net worth in alternative ways than ‘in the bank.’ One of the most important aspects of this is generating a yield on your capital to ensure your wealth expands alongside the rest of the markets.
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
IRE Token (IRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE...
Coinerr (ERR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coinerr (ERR) on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ERR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing an application called TRANZACTO for e-banking, Coinerr (ERR) makes...
GasBlock (GSBL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GasBlock (GSBL) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSBL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, GasBlock (GSBL) is here...
Big Eyes Coin Raises Over 3 Million Dollars In Pre Sale! Can This Meme Coin Become More Financially Lucrative Than Axie Infinity And ApeCoin?
Big Eyes coin (BIG) is stamping its authority in the cryptocurrency market by already gathering 3 million dollars in investments. The meme coin has now released stage 3 of its pre sale and its number of investors is set to increase even further over the coming days. With meme coins...
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
Luna Classic (LUNC) and Luna 2.0 (LUNA) Price Predictions As The Hideaways Pumps
After a long week for LUNC holders as prices plummeted, our analysts dig into what the LUNC price predictions are for the future and why you may be better off looking elsewhere. Do Kwon is now evading South Korean authorities, and all projects have left for other chains, such as...
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First in the World
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
CREATIVE ECONOMY METAVERSE DAOVERSAL RELEASES 1st of THREE WEB3-READY PRODUCTS: CUSTOM DOMAIN
The ENS-type service allows for seamless creation of customized naming of identities/wallets for creatives and brands in the Metaverse. Dubai, 5th October 2022, UAE – Daoversal proudly announces the release of its inaugural product, a customizable naming service of WEB3 ready identities that doubles as a wallet for digital assets. The launch comes eight months after the Dubai-based metaverse start up secured USD 2.5mil in pre-seed capital through incubating partners, Daoverse Capital, ChainXGame, and ConvrtX, one of the largest incubators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Tamadoge (TAMA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 5, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Tamadoge (TAMA) on October 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TAMA/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading. As the newest Doge on the block, Tamadoge (TAMA) pushes the...
Bitcoin Shocker: Lightning Network Capacity Reaches 5,000 BTC
The Bitcoin Lightning Network has marked another tremendous milestone. The total public capacity had surpassed more than 5,000 BTC for the first time in history, continuing along with the growing trend of 2022. This new milestone pushes further the capability and promise of the Bitcoin Lightning network. Just like always, there was a reason behind the big push.
