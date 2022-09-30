ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley

Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hurley, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Colossal Phone Outage Plague Hudson Valley Police, More

A phone outage across the Mid-Hudson Valley caused major issues for local businesses, animal hospitals, and even police departments. Here's how to remain in contact while service is being restored. Verizon Phone Outage in the Hudson Valley, NY. "The Town of Newburgh Police phone lines are currently inoperable", began a...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Black Bear#Suny New Paltz#Bear Breaks Into Car#Crv#The New York State Police#The New York State Dec
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered

A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds

It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby

Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
MILITARY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy