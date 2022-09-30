Read full article on original website
Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley
Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Colossal Phone Outage Plague Hudson Valley Police, More
A phone outage across the Mid-Hudson Valley caused major issues for local businesses, animal hospitals, and even police departments. Here's how to remain in contact while service is being restored. Verizon Phone Outage in the Hudson Valley, NY. "The Town of Newburgh Police phone lines are currently inoperable", began a...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snow mobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snow storm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill
There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend
It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
Bomb Making Kit Found Near Hudson Valley, New York School, 1 Dead
A tragic situation near a Hudson Valley school got even scarier when police confirmed a bomb-making kit was found. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the fatal shooting near Marist College. Explosive Making Manual, Materials Found Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel. One man was found dead...
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds
It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby
Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
