Penn Hills (3-3, 1-1) at Fox Chapel (0-6, 0-2) 7 p.m. Friday, James Burk Complex, O’Hara Township. The Indians hope to shake off a two-game losing skid. Quarterback Julian Dugger is a veteran presence for the Indians. He has thrown for 706 yards, rushed for 329 more and accounted for seven total touchdowns (six passing, one rushing). Junior Amir Key leads the Penn Hills rushing attack with 765 yards on 116 carries and has 11 total touchdowns. … Fox Chapel was not able to get untracked last Friday in a 38-6 loss to North Hills. Junior quarterback Ben DeMotte got the Foxes on the board in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run. It was his first rushing score of the season. Penn Hills leads the all-time series 15-1. The only Fox Chapel victory came in 1997, 22-14.

