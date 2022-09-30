ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful. On Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of beautiful murals by Virginia artists.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke nonprofits team up to host charity pageant for angel tree program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple nonprofit organizations are teaming up to help homeless LGBTQ+ teens and young adults this holiday season. You can help by joining Total Action for Progress (TAP) and Roanoke Pride at its annual Trick-or-Treat Pageant. “We feel strongly that we want that bond with that community,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Local Colors Festival shines light on Hispanic Heritage Month in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City joined together Saturday to learn about Hispanic traditions at the Local Colors Festival. The 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration took place in downtown Roanoke. The event featured a variety of Latin American food, artisan, and many business vendors. Multiple groups performed including...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski first responders host Faith and Blue and Red event

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is working to create relationships between first responders and the community. The town’s fire department and police department hosted a Faith, Blue and Red event at Jackson Park Oct. 7. The goal was to allow the community to mingle with first...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New accessible and inclusive playground opens at Ballou Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new accessible and inclusive playground at Ballou Park in Danville. The mayor, city council members, and the community celebrated the opening of the new playground with a ribbon-cutting Friday. The fully-accessible playground includes seesaws with chairs for those with physical impairments and swings...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Vinton Fall Festival

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Fall Festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Vinton. The festival is hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy over 80 food and craft vendors lining the streets and two stages full of entertainment. There will also be a pet costume contest and a petting zoo.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wytheville Fire and Rescue hosting annual Fire Prevention Parade

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit. The parade starts at 7 p.m. October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Theatre celebrating 90th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 22. The Grandin Theatre is holding its 90th Anniversary Gala. Watch the video to see the theatre’s Ian Fortier tell us all about it.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one juvenile male dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s 911 Center of a person that had been shot on the property. The caller said they were taking the victim to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Radford Highlanders Festival

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Highlanders Festival is back to celebrate 25 years October 8 at 9 a.m. on the main campus of Radford University. The festival features the famed heavyweight games, sheepherding, live entertainment, food, vendors and festivities for all ages. The festival is a partnership between Radford...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stuckey’s CEO details turnaround during visit to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the highway today, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Stuckey’s in Virginia. There is only one original Stuckey’s location still operating in the state, and it’s on the Eastern Shore. But at one time, the Georgia-based chain had more than 360 stores across the country.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Nelson County High School FFA gearing up for Drive Your Tractor to School Day

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic in Lovingston will make way for a parade of tractors Monday. The Nelson County High School FFA will hold its annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Alumni and students will drive their tractors down Route 29 in a police-escorted parade. It’s a fun event to bring the community together, while also teaching the kids about safety.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Marines keep camaraderie alive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Just call it “The Breakfast Club.” There are laughs and joking around, but this story does not include ‘80s hairstyles and detention. John Price is a retired Sgt. Major Marine and served in Desert Storm and Iraq. “We’ve been doing this for years. It’s important we have this connection as Marines,” says Price.
ROANOKE, VA

