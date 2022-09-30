ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO