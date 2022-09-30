Around Town Briefs 9/30/22

FREE SPEECH: A national expert on free speech and book bans will be a guest speaker Monday at UW-Stout.

Jonathan Friedman, director of Free Expression and Education Programs at PEN America, based in New York, will lead the event Banned Books and Silencing the Classroom from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the University Library, second floor north.

The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, University Library, Literature Committee, Center for Applied Ethics, and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

National Banned Books Week was Sept. 18-24. PEN America, the Authors Guild and the National Coalition Against Censorship oversees Banned Books Week.

Friedman helped produce PEN America’s Campus Free Speech Guide, published in 2020. He has been lead author on many PEN America reports.

• • •

SESQUICENTENNIAL: The Eau Claire County town of Union will mark its sesquicentennial with a public family event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Town Conservancy.

The free event will include guided tours of the conservancy’s nature trails, horse-drawn wagon rides, refreshments, history displays, demonstrations by the Township Fire Department, and the dedication of the new pavilion at the conservancy.

“We see it as a great opportunity to showcase all the town of Union has to offer — including our beautiful park — to the whole Chippewa Valley,” town chair Jennifer Meyer said. “The town has a rich history, which has led to the vital community we have today.”

“The new pavilion will really add to the utility of the park for gatherings of family and friends,” town of Union Park Commission chair Fred Belay said. “We’ll have a fire going in the fire pit, and the Township Fire Department will have a fire truck there to commemorate Fire Prevention Month.”

The event is free and open to the public.

The Town Conservancy is off White Pine Drive, just south of Crescent Avenue west of Eau Claire.

• • •

SCHOLARSHIP: Aaron Dorf of Augusta has received the Robert Henry Scholarship from the National Speakers Association.

Dorf is attending the UW-Madison School of Engineering. He said he values public speaking and strives for a career in the manufacturing industry.

“Public speaking is my gift,” Dorf said. “Whether it be used with my identity-based group or in the manufacturing industry, I use it to drive results without driving others away.”

• • •

AWARD: Hannah Becker of Eau Claire received the Excellence in a Discipline Award for physical education and education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.

Becker is a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School.

The Excellence in a Discipline Award honors one undergraduate student and one graduate student in each academic major. Faculty from each department select the award recipient for their academic major.

• • •

SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents are among the 1,200 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.

These Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award recipients that were announced earlier this summer.

The area recipients are:

• Elizabeth Berger of Eau Claire Memorial High School, who received the National Merit UW-Madison Scholarship. She plans to pursue a career in microbiology or immunology.

• Abigail Dykstra of Rice Lake High School, who received the National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. She plans to pursue a career in medical research.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program who will attend their institution.

College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This year, 155 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and Washington D.C.

• • •

RESEARCH: Grace Roseen, a recent Wartburg College graduate from Chippewa Falls, discussed her research on masks and facial recognition at the 2022 Midwest Psychological Association Conference.

Roseen presented “Effects of Occlusion from Facial Masks on Facial Emotion Recognition.” Her research grew out of her surroundings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Masks cover approximately half of a person’s face, and I felt like I was having a more difficult time reading people’s facial expressions when they were wearing masks,” she said.

“I enjoyed talking about my research with other students and faculty who showed genuine interest in it, and I enjoyed learning about what other research was being conducted by undergraduates across the country,” Roseen said.

“I was highly impressed and inspired by the range of topics, and I felt like I was part of a community of people who appreciate and have experience in psychology research,” she said.

• • •

BACKPACK DRIVE: The Augusta Area School District has received a donation of backpacks and school supplies from Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew.

Augusta Superintendent Ryan Nelson said the district is humbled to have been recipients of the business’ first ever backpack drive.

