Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AZ Compass Prep 20, Madison Prep 18
Bullhead City Mohave 56, Wickenburg 21
Campo Verde 30, Gilbert 13
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 41, Glendale Deer Valley 21
Chandler Seton 15, Phoenix Hayden 12
Holbrook 50, Pinon 6
Mesa 48, Phoenix Camelback 30
Mesa Skyline 40, Mesa Dobson 16
Peoria 21, Sierra Linda 0
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63, Phoenix Desert Vista 35
Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Glendale Arizona IHS 14
Skyline Prep 70, Imagine Prep Coolidge 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0