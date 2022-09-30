ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

AZ Compass Prep 20, Madison Prep 18

Bullhead City Mohave 56, Wickenburg 21

Campo Verde 30, Gilbert 13

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 41, Glendale Deer Valley 21

Chandler Seton 15, Phoenix Hayden 12

Holbrook 50, Pinon 6

Mesa 48, Phoenix Camelback 30

Mesa Skyline 40, Mesa Dobson 16

Peoria 21, Sierra Linda 0

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 63, Phoenix Desert Vista 35

Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Glendale Arizona IHS 14

Skyline Prep 70, Imagine Prep Coolidge 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related
East Valley Tribune

Desert Mountain quietly becoming football power in north Scottsdale

For many years, Chaparral’s football program has been the face of north Scottsdale high school football, with Saguaro dominating the south. Notre Dame Prep, a conference below the Firebirds, has had its fair share of success, too, making it to back-to-back 5A Conference title games in 2017-18. Chaparral has...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
EUGENE, OR
Las Cruces Sun-News

Week 7 Prep Football Hero Poll

Each week this high school football season, the Sun-News will ask readers to vote on the Prep Football Hero Poll. The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon at lcsun-news.com and in Saturday's print edition. The Week 7 nominees are:. Kaden Quinones, Mayfield WR: Wuinones had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
