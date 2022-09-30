ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
Sioux Falls Development Foundation opposes Slaughterhouse Ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is speaking out about a controversial ordinance on the ballot this November. The foundation’s board of directors is asking Sioux Falls residents to vote “NO” on an ordinance that would ban any new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
One more nice day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms rolling through the region this morning. We’ll see these wrap up and clouds will break from west to east heading through this afternoon. We’ll warm up a little bit on Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
City of Sioux Falls working to wrap up road construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With winter around the corner, different construction projects throughout Sioux Falls are wrapping up and businesses are excited. Major construction in the city relies heavily on the summer months to maintain its roadways. While necessary, it can be a pain for businesses surrounding the...
Warm with a few showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Raven Engineered Films rebrands as Viaflex under new ownership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local business that makes plastics, Raven Engineered Films, has been rebranded under new ownership. “We are taking the best parts of what we had as part of Raven, and we’re bringing it forward to our new company, and then we’re going to enhance the rest of it,” said Scott Wickersham, Viaflex President, and CEO.
Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. “I think there is a stigma, right? Bowling alleys they’re quick, convenient food,” Casey McCoy...
Dakota News Now hosts Coats for All drop off event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Coats for All campaign is nearing the halfway point of the collection drive. But we still need your help to keep people in our area warm this winter. Next week, we’re making it easy for you to make a donation on your...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jedi Buting is a successful student who’s had good role models. “My dad was a very accomplished man. He served in the military for a couple years. Just an very amazing person who also excelled academically. It’s just me trying to match that I guess. A lot of support from my mother who is always pushing me forward,” said Jedi.
‘Forever Young’ musical takes the Washington Pavilion stage Oct. 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The show “Forever Young” is coming to the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Washington Pavilion, the show is packed full of songs perfect for music lovers through the decades. The story is set in a suburban basement, “Forever Young” is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and, most importantly, a story of five best friends who discover that a record player can truly change everything.
Homeless task force in Sioux Falls continues to discuss recommendations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A homeless task force was started to address the needs of the homeless population in Sioux Falls. Tonight, the city held another informational meeting where they discussed the homeless task force. The first set of meetings involved working with various organizations in town such...
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
SiouxFalls.Business report: DTSF Parking ramp area becomes temporary pop-up park, new candle company offers unique aromas and interactive space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new downtown Sioux Falls candle shop that offers unique aromas and interactive space for candle-making opportunities.
Two animals died in Sioux Falls apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an apartment fire killed two animals Wednesday morning. No residents or responders received injuries. The fire started at approximately 10:14 a.m. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders found smoke and fire in one unit of a multi-unit apartment...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

