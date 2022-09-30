Moorestown, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Moorestown.
The Camden High School volleyball team will have a game with Moorestown High School on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
Camden High School
Moorestown High School
September 30, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Camden High School volleyball team will have a game with Moorestown High School on September 30, 2022, 14:15:00.
Camden High School
Moorestown High School
September 30, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
