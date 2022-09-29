ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
Business Insider

The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers

Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps to get relief. The Education Department advises people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President Joe Biden announced broad...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CNBC

Four million borrowers are now being excluded from student loan forgiveness — here's who is being removed and what you can do

After millions celebrated the announcement of federal student loan forgiveness, some are now having that excitement taken away from them. In a change published Thursday, the Federal Student Aid website states that public student loans not held by the Department of Education such as Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) or Perkins Loans aren't eligible to receive one-time forgiveness.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Application#Education Department#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Ffel#Npr#Direct Loans
bloomberglaw.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)

The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
INDIANA STATE
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
EDUCATION
News Channel Nebraska

Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
EDUCATION
News On 6

2 Types Of Student Loans Not Eligible For Forgiveness, New Guidance Says

The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy