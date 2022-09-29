Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers
Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps to get relief. The Education Department advises people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President Joe Biden announced broad...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Four million borrowers are now being excluded from student loan forgiveness — here's who is being removed and what you can do
After millions celebrated the announcement of federal student loan forgiveness, some are now having that excitement taken away from them. In a change published Thursday, the Federal Student Aid website states that public student loans not held by the Department of Education such as Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) or Perkins Loans aren't eligible to receive one-time forgiveness.
The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department
On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief. The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward. Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application. Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received...
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)
The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
When will student loans be forgiven? What to know about debt relief applications.
Student loan debt cancellation application forms are slated to arrive this month. Here's what you need to know now so your debt relief isn't delayed.
Legal challenges stack up for Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Several states sued over Joe Biden's plan to forgive billions in federal student loans for millions of borrowers and a separate suit was knocked down.
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
2 Types Of Student Loans Not Eligible For Forgiveness, New Guidance Says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
770,000 People No Longer Qualify For Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Borrowers who took out a Federal Family Education Loan or a Perkins Loan may no longer be eligible for debt cancellation.
