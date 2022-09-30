ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win

By BERNIE WILSON
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres’ playoff push.

The Dodgers added to their franchise single-season record with their 108th win. They’ve already clinched the NL’s No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and reduced their magic number to one for home-field advantage through the World Series.

Los Angeles beat San Diego in consecutive games to take the season series 14-5 and claim its ninth straight series against the Padres dating to 2021.

San Diego’s magic number to wrap up a postseason berth was reduced to three when the Milwaukee Brewers lost 4-2 to Miami. San Diego is 2 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Both teams went with an opener. The Padres pushed back Yu Darvish to Friday to give him an extra day of rest with an eye toward their first playoff appearance in a full season since 2006.

Los Angeles lefty Andrew Heaney (4-3) relieved opener Brusdar Graterol and pitched four innings for the win. David Price worked the ninth for his second save.

The Dodgers trailed 2-1 going into the sixth before scoring three runs on four hits and a walk off Pierce Johnson (1-2), plus a double steal.

Mookie Betts hit a leadoff double, Trea Turner beat out an infield single and Freddie Freeman singled home Betts to tie it. Will Smith struck out and Turner and Freeman pulled off a double steal. Max Muncy walked to load the bases and Vargas singled to center with two outs to bring in Turner and Freeman.

Smith homered off Adrian Morejon in the eighth, his 24th.

Graterol allowed singles to Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto to start the first and they both scored on Brandon Drury’s two-out single to center.

The Dodgers got one of those runs back in the second on Vargas’ sacrifice fly off Sean Manaea, who took over for opener Steven Wilson starting the second.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a six-game home series against the Colorado Rockies, who will go with RHP Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45).

Padres: Darvish (16-7, 3.05) starts Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox, who will counter with RHP Davis Martin (2-5, 3.86).

The Associated Press

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. “I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday. Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record — a mark many consider baseball’s “clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.
ARLINGTON, TX
Doc's Sports Service

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/4/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Colorado (+290) Los Angeles (-350) The Colorado Rockies (66-93) are traveling to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49). The moneyline on this contest has the Rockies at +290 and the Dodgers open at -350. The betting total is set at 8. The expected starting pitchers will be Ryan Feltner and Julio Urias.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series. Manager Aaron Boone said he is hopeful that Marinacco will be able to return for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance in the postseason. “Just made that kind of difficult decision right now. He definitely wants to try and pitch through it,” Boone said. “There’s probably a lot that he could pitch through it. It’s kind of a gray area. But we also worry about it turning into a stress fracture” when compensating in other ways.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 8 KFMB

The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Yankees lose finale in Texas without Judge, end with 99 Ws

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season, and the American League record 62 home runs for slugger Aaron Judge. Their focus has already shifted to trying to win their 28th World Series title, and first since 2009. “This is the fun part of the year,” Judge said. Judge was out of the lineup a day after hitting his American League record 62nd homer, and the Yankees lost their regular-season finale 4-2 against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday to finish with 99 wins. At the beginning of July, New York was on pace for 118 wins, four more than the franchise record set in 1998.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets. The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986 World Series champions at 108-54. Next up for New York is a best-of-three wild-card series at home against San Diego beginning Friday night. Max Scherzer is scheduled to start the opener for the Mets versus Yu Darvish.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner worked three perfect innings and fanned five to finish with a career-high 243 strikeouts. Burnes became the first Brewers pitcher to lead the league in strikeouts. “He’s had a great season,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s incredible, what he did to follow up a great season with another great season is to be commended and the mark of a great pitcher.” Along with his strikeout mark, Burnes went 12-8 to set a career high for wins. He also set personal marks with 33 starts and 21 quality starts while posting a 2.94 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, which were just slightly higher than a year ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them. “I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games),” Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge. It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis’ push past Milwaukee to an NL Central Division title. The Cardinals — who went 43-24 in the second half — open the playoffs on Friday when they host Philadelphia in the best-of-three wild-card round at Busch Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title Wednesday after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. McNeil sat out until the eighth inning and did not have a plate appearance. Arraez’s average was the lowest for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. The overall major league batting average of .243 was the lowest since the record bottom of .237 in 1968, the last season before the pitcher’s mound was lowered. MLB will ban defensive shifts shifts starting next year, a move likely to help hitters. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.”
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Rockies beat Dodgers 5-2 after Urias departs in last start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urias made his final tune-up for the postseason and case for the Cy Young Award a solid one, though the Colorado Rockies went ahead after he left and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Tuesday night. Urias pitched five innings and allowed two runs — both on solo homers. He will finish the season as the National League’s ERA leader at 2.16 with a 17-7 record. “It’s incredible,” Urias said through an interpreter about winning the title. “Last year to win 20 games and this year to focus and win that ERA title, it’s something really special.” Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, his 19th, off Andrew Heaney (4-4) in the seventh inning.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs. “We deserve being the spot we are. And we are a really good team. I know we are really good team. And we got the stuff to compete against anybody,” Rodríguez said. “I’ve been saying that throughout the season. I truly believed in the talent we have here.” Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run. Ty France hit a game-ending single and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Valdez fans 10 as Astros beat Phillies 3-2 in finale

HOUSTON (AP) — Another strong start by Framber Valdez allowed the Houston Astros to end the regular season with the two winningest pitchers in the American League. Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Astros to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season finale Wednesday. Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez drove in runs early to help Houston to its fourth victory in five games. It was the career-best 17th win for Valdez (17-6), which ranks second in the American League behind teammate Justin Verlander’s 18.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team’s in elite company for the regular season,” manager Dave Roberts said after a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. “But we still know the most important part of the season is yet to come.” At 111-51, the Dodgers ended the regular season 60 games over .500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
