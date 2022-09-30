SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.

