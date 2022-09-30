Read full article on original website
Busy night in Volleyball Tuesday-highlights of wins by Washington, Western Christian and SFC
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night to be ranked #1 in South Dakota HS Volleyball as Washington, SF Christian and Warner all prevailed. Washington lost to Lincoln in the first set after a big rally by the #5AA Patriots. But the #1AA Warriors won the final 3 sets and the match.
Crystal Burk came a long way to help raise SDSU volleyball
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was random chance that put Georgia native Crystal Burk on South Dakota State volleyball’s radar. “At the time I was in Florida and the other girl she (ex-SDSU coach Nicole Cirillo) came to recruit was off and I was playing and she just happened to walk by my court and saw me and sent me an email the next day. So that’s kind of how I got here. I kind of turned it down. I was like ‘South Dakota State? Never heard of it!’ Burk says.
Sioux Falls Development Foundation opposes Slaughterhouse Ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is speaking out about a controversial ordinance on the ballot this November. The foundation’s board of directors is asking Sioux Falls residents to vote “NO” on an ordinance that would ban any new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
One more nice day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms rolling through the region this morning. We’ll see these wrap up and clouds will break from west to east heading through this afternoon. We’ll warm up a little bit on Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
Chef Lance’s on Phillips crowned champion in 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls announced Chef Lance’s on Phillips is the champion of the 2nd Annual Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods with the “Ribs and Grits.”. This is the second year of the downtown food competition. “Winning two years in...
Warm with a few showers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a few showers rolling through the region. We’ll keep a chance of that happening as the morning rolls on, especially along and west of the James River. The rest of today looks like another nice day with high temperatures in the 70s again. There is a chance for a little rain up north and out west, again this evening. Only a slight chance in the southern part of the region. There’s a better chance of rain across the entire region for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
More rain chances today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have a little light rain moving through part of the region this morning. The chance to see a few showers and some isolated storms will continue off-and-on through the afternoon and evening. It won’t be raining all day as we’ll have some breaks in the action. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the low 70s. We’ll warm up a little bit on Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s as the rain gradually comes to an end from west to east.
Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. “I think there is a stigma, right? Bowling alleys they’re quick, convenient food,” Casey McCoy...
‘Forever Young’ musical takes the Washington Pavilion stage Oct. 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The show “Forever Young” is coming to the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Washington Pavilion, the show is packed full of songs perfect for music lovers through the decades. The story is set in a suburban basement, “Forever Young” is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and, most importantly, a story of five best friends who discover that a record player can truly change everything.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jedi Buting is a successful student who’s had good role models. “My dad was a very accomplished man. He served in the military for a couple years. Just an very amazing person who also excelled academically. It’s just me trying to match that I guess. A lot of support from my mother who is always pushing me forward,” said Jedi.
Dakota News Now hosts Coats for All drop off event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Coats for All campaign is nearing the halfway point of the collection drive. But we still need your help to keep people in our area warm this winter. Next week, we’re making it easy for you to make a donation on your...
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was jumping on cars before he reportedly chased a 9-year-old boy to his home, threw a weapon, and then tried to break into the boy’s home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday evening in central...
Two animals died in Sioux Falls apartment fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an apartment fire killed two animals Wednesday morning. No residents or responders received injuries. The fire started at approximately 10:14 a.m. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders found smoke and fire in one unit of a multi-unit apartment...
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the skunk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education Specialist Katy Carchedi from the Great Plains Zoo joined us this morning with Lola the skunk. Lola had her glands removed that cause the smell that is associated with skunks, and we learned that spraying is the last defense technique skunks use. Skunks eat fruit, insects, bird eggs, and small rodents.
Raven Engineered Films rebrands as Viaflex under new ownership
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local business that makes plastics, Raven Engineered Films, has been rebranded under new ownership. “We are taking the best parts of what we had as part of Raven, and we’re bringing it forward to our new company, and then we’re going to enhance the rest of it,” said Scott Wickersham, Viaflex President, and CEO.
