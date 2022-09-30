Argentine FinTech Uala plans to invest $150 million in the next year and a half to expand its Latin American digital banking operations as the region becomes more digitized. The expansion will focus mainly on Mexico and Colombia, with Uala — valued at around $2.5 billion — hoping to grow its user base from 5 million to 25 million or 30 million over the next five years, CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri told Reuters in a Tuesday (Oct. 4) report.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO