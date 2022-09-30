Read full article on original website
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Metaverse Expansion Includes Concert Series
Today in the connected economy, Walmart announced it is getting into the concert business by hosting a music festival inside its new metaverse space. Also, Mastercard teams with fraud prevention firm Ravelin to provide more secure quick commerce, and Spotify acquires Kinzen to improve its efforts at detecting harmful speech.
Uala to Spend $150M to Expand Digital LatAm Banking
Argentine FinTech Uala plans to invest $150 million in the next year and a half to expand its Latin American digital banking operations as the region becomes more digitized. The expansion will focus mainly on Mexico and Colombia, with Uala — valued at around $2.5 billion — hoping to grow its user base from 5 million to 25 million or 30 million over the next five years, CEO Pierpaolo Barbieri told Reuters in a Tuesday (Oct. 4) report.
Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery
Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
Half of Large Retailers Say In-Store Mobile Tech Lacking
When retailers are recovering from a tumultuous fiscal year, they often look to innovation, since making shopping easier or more enjoyable for their customers is common sense in a competitive market. Consumers shopping in-store now expect the latest digital conveniences, however, pressing retailers to introduce innovations simply to retain their existing customers. For example, PYMNTS’ data finds that 81% of retailers now see mobile app access as table stakes for customer loyalty.
Mastercard Adds New, Expanded Benefits for Small Business Cardholders
Aiming to help small- to medium-sized business (SMB) owners enhance their operations and boost their digital capabilities, Mastercard has announced several new and expanded benefits available to its SMB cardholders in the United States. In three new partnerships, cardholders can now access a variety of savings offers on eligible products...
Amazon Brings Layaway Online in Bid to Boost Affordability
In eCommerce, it’s not just the convenience factor that will get consumers to click the buy button, especially into the all-important holiday shopping season — increasingly, there’s the affordability factor to consider too. Layaway counts among Amazon’s latest iteration of payment options, a nod to the eCommerce...
Do US Consumers Want a Super App?
Even before super apps made a major splash in the U.S., these monolithic, multi-faceted digital platforms were already staging a comeback of sorts. Their re-emergence comes in the wake of a recent tweet in which Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of Twitter Elon Musk gave an unsubtle endorsement for the genre, in a quintessential Muskian style.
Today in Crypto: Investing App Stash Offers Crypto Accounts
Investing and banking app Stash will be offering more cryptocurrency access through separate accounts, a press release said. The company will now let customers buy eight of the biggest cryptocurrencies, with the company saying there will be guardrails in place to help them invest with more confidence. The offerings will...
Today in the Connected Economy: Grubhub Expands Offerings With Gopuff
Today in the connected economy, delivery company Grubhub forms a partnership with Gopuff, allowing it to offer more products and giving Gopuff a larger audience. Also, Panera forms a partnership with American Express, and Moneygram collaborates with — and invests in — the UAE-based money transfer firm Jingle Pay.
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
TCH Outlines Best Practices for Spotting, Fixing P2P Errors
With any nascent payments offering, as consumers embrace new, digital means of transacting and volumes surge, regulations and guidelines take shape. Those rules lay out the responsibilities of various stakeholders — the senders, receivers, financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and intermediaries. They also govern what happens when things go wrong,...
EMEA Daily: Expanded Tink Partnership Brings Open Banking Payments to Adyen
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has tapped Tink to enable open banking payments, and Google announced its intention to launch a new cloud region in South Africa. The open banking platform, Tink, announced in a blog post today that it has partnered with the global payments...
Amazon Reportedly Pauses Corporate Retail Hiring for Rest of 2022
Amazon is hitting pause on corporate hiring for its retail business for the rest of 2022, according to an internal announcement The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Oct. 4). The eCommerce giant is just one among numerous companies that have pulled back in the face of economic uncertainties. The...
Afterpay Launches 12 Month BNPL Payment Option
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay is launching a new monthly payment option that aims to give consumers greater payment flexibility and responsible spending options ahead of the holiday shopping season. Shoppers choosing Afterpay’s monthly payment option can budget purchases over repayment periods of six or 12 months for...
Sonic Plummets, Wingstop Rises in This Month’s Mobile Order-Ahead Ranking
The three top champions of mobile order-ahead hold onto their crown in this month’s edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Mobile Order-Ahead Apps, but one drive-in restaurant has taken a tumble. Using a proprietary combination of publicly available information and app usage data to which PYMNTS has access,...
Here’s Why Instant Payments Are Here to Stay
The times when instant payouts were a novelty are long gone, as the number of consumers, and increasingly businesses, that are using this rapid, simple payments continues to rise. In fact, new PYMNTS' data shows that two-thirds of consumers reported sending or receiving at least one instant payment in the...
Quadient Launches Automated Invoice Preparation, Delivery Solution
Business communications solutions provider Quadient has launched a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that automates the preparation and delivery of invoices. Called Quadient Impress Invoice, the new product automates and delivers invoices through each customer’s preferred channel, enables customers to pay online, tracks the status of...
Streamlined Corporate Cargo and Financial Flows Boost Trucker's Profits
Flock Freight Chief Financial Officer Pat Dillon is all too familiar with the inefficiency plaguing the freight business: shipments getting delivered in semi-empty trucks are raising costs for businesses that rely on trucks to keep running — and taking money out of the pockets of owner-operators. The problem is...
SPS Commerce Buys InterTrade Systems, Expands Retail Network
Retail cloud services provider SPS Commerce has acquired supply chain collaboration solution provider InterTrade Systems, which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of mdf commerce, for $65.8 million Canadian dollars (about $48.5 million). The customers of InterTrade — which provides technical solutions for product, information and transaction data exchange between retailers and...
Amazon Launches $150M Capital Initiative to Help Underrepresented Founders
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
