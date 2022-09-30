Read full article on original website
23 hostages from Nigeria passenger train reported freed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say more than 20 people who were abducted from a passenger train have regained their freedom after more than six months. AA government committee assembled by Nigeria’s chief of defense staff said Wednesday that it “secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage.” Authorities didn’t respond to inquiries about how the hostages were freed. It wasn’t clear if ransoms were paid. In late March, gunmen attacked the train with explosives and gunfire near Nigeria’s capital, killing seven people and abducting dozens of others. Some passengers previously were freed in batches on more than three occasions. Protesters had accused the government of “not doing enough” to rescue the hostages.
Survivors recount horror of Indonesia stadium tragedy as officials say locked exits contributed to crush
Fans attempting to escape the chaos that erupted at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan Stadium last Saturday became trapped after security failed to open multiple exit gates, according to the national football association, contributing to the crowd crush in which at least 131 people died. Security forces are facing mounting anger over...
Drug capo among 16 dead in bloody Ecuador prison riot
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The death toll from a bloody fight among prison inmates has risen to 16. And Ecuadorian authorities say one of the dead was an alleged drug gang boss who had evaded charges in Peru by faking his death during the pandemic. Officials say the number of wounded from clashes among inmates armed with guns and knives at the state prison in Latacunga stands at 43, with two in critical condition. The fighting erupted Monday and continued into the early hours of Tuesday. The drug capo was identified as Leonardo Norero, alias “El Patron.” Officials say he was seized in late May along with weapons, and $7 million in cash.
US envoy blames Houthis for failure to extend cease-fire
CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. envoy to Yemen has blamed Houthi leaders for the recent failure to extend the country’s cease-fire agreement. The envoy on Wednesday accused the Houthi rebels of making last-minute “maximalist demands” that derailed constructive negotiations. Yemen’s warring sides failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide cease-fire on Sunday. The envoy blamed the failure on the Houthis’ sudden demand that the salaries of their military and security personnel be paid before that of Yemeni civil servants. The U.N.-backed truce took effect in April. Analysts say the Houthis’ withdrawal from cease-fire talks is a reflection of the Shia group’s belief that they had greater political leverage in recent cease-fire talks.
US believes elements within Ukraine’s government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN. The US was not aware of the plan beforehand, according to the sources,...
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man is suspected of “large-scale smuggling of Eritreans from Africa to the Netherlands.” They said the migrants’ journeys were marked by “brutal violence” and risky sea crossings. Dutch prosecutors said their investigation included cooperation from Italy, Europol, Interpol and the International Criminal Court. The man, whose identity was not released, arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was taken into custody.
Bus plunges into gorge in India; kills 25 on board
NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus in northern India has plunged into a gorge, killing at least 25 and injuring over a dozen others. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency there were 45 to 50 people on board the bus when it fell Tuesday evening into a gorge in Uttarakhand state. They said all of them were part of a wedding party. Police said they worked alongside the disaster response force and locals to rescue 21 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected. He said rescue operations are still underway. Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
Exclusive: Dozens of CIA officers accuse intel agency of soft-pedaling its ‘Havana Syndrome’ investigation
As many as three dozen current and former CIA officers have gone to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees over the past year to raise concerns that a CIA task force has been soft-pedaling its investigation into a mysterious illness impacting agency officers and diplomats known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” sources tell CNN.
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That’s according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. This would be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s national security adviser says the government has accepted the invitation. The Tigray leader says he is ready to send their negotiating team but has questions.
Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer has testified about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. On Wednesday, Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann. He has pleaded not guilty in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019. Lehrmann faces a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. Higgins said she was a 24-year-old staffer in an administrative role in then-Defense Industry Minister Linda Reynolds’ office while Lehrmann had a more senior role as a ministerial adviser.
Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests and he’s signaled that more sanctions may soon be announced. Biden has praised the “brave women of Iran” for stepping up for their basic rights by staging some of the largest and boldest protests against the country’s Islamic leadership in decades. The Biden administration says it will stand by Iran’s protesters. But it also faces a tough question as to whether Biden can do so while also trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would pump billions into Tehran’s treasury.
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst’s upcoming trial. Igor Danchenko is scheduled for trial next week in Alexandria on charges of lying to the FBI. Special Counsel John Durham says Danchenko was a primary source of information for the Trump dossier. The judge ruled Tuesday it would be prejudicial to delve into the most salacious accusation in the dossier _ that Trump engaged in sexual activity with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel. Trump had called the dossier fake news and evidence of a political witch hunt against him.
Germany repatriates more nationals from camp in Syria
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it has brought home four women and seven children from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held. It also brought back a young man who was taken to Syria as an 11-year-old. Wednesday’s operation was the sixth for Germany, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says in a statement that she is relieved that “almost all known cases could be concluded.” Baerbock says the four women and the young man “will have to answer for their acts” and were taken into custody on arrival in Germany. She didn’t give further details, but stressed that the children carry no blame for their parents’ decisions and “are ultimately also victims of IS.”
Nicaragua charging exiled opponents’ relatives
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Exiled Nicaraguan economist Javier Álvarez received terrible news this week: his wife, daughter and son-in-law, jailed three weeks ago by the government of President Daniel Ortega, had been formally charged with serious crimes back in Nicaragua. Jeannine Horvilleur, 63, Ana Carolina Álvarez Horvilleur, 43, both of Nicaraguan and French nationality, as well as Ana Carolina’s husband, Félix Roiz, were not only detained to apply pressure on Álvarez who had fled to Costa Rica, but they were now facing serious prison time. Ortega’s government has stepped up its persecution of political opponents, apparently no longer satisfied by driving them into exile it is now pursuing their relatives criminally. Human rights organizations have accused the government of making relatives “hostages.”
North Korea fires more missiles as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff -— a move likely to escalate tensions in the area after a series of shows of military might this week.
UN Security Council splits, again, over North Korea missiles
Debate over how to handle a North Korean ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory has again split an already deeply fractured U.N. Security Council. Wednesday’s emergency session on the North Korean launches ended with no consensus on any action by the Security Council. Russia and China insisted to fellow Security Council members that U.S.-led military exercises in the region had provoked North Korea into acting. Tuesday’s ballistic missile launch by North Korea was its longest range weapons test ever, and triggered evacuation alerts in Japan. A growing divide between Russia and China and other permanent Security Council members in recent months has blocked Security Council action on the launches.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.
