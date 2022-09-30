Kristin Smith lived in Beaumont, Texas with her husband, John. The 20-year-old met John while working for him at his pawn shop. John was wealthy and charming. The 43-year-old showered Kristin with extravagant gifts and soon, they tied the knot. The couple had only been married for one year when Kristin disappeared, and it was a tumultuous one at that.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO