ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

LIST — Free Halloween-related events in Mid, South counties

When: Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:45 p.m. What: This event is for all ages and refreshments will be available. The film is rated PG. When: Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. What: The 9th annual event will include a costume contest, a painted pumpkin contest, food, games and a showing of “The Addams Family 2.” Lawn chairs/blankets for sitting are welcome.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Taco Rey joining its 60 years of local impact with new restaurant group, Tex-Mex street tacos restaurant in works

NEDERLAND — The Neches Restaurant Group, which owns and operates Crown Pizza and Willy Burger, announced Tuesday that Nederland’s Taco Rey is the newest member of the restaurant lineup. “The award-winning, family-owned restaurant brings their Tex-Mex favorites to the group, like seasoned beef tacos, fajita quesadillas, margaritas and...
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groves, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur News

Darlene Jones

Darlene Jones, 57 of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, September 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Live...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Isaac Richard Balque

Isaac Richard Balque, 47, was a resident of Port Arthur, TX. Isaac was called home to his Heavenly Residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8 am until Service time.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State#Oil Company
Port Arthur News

Meet the 2022 CavOILcade pageant scholarship winners

The 2022 CavOILcade pageant was held Saturday at Groves Middle School, and Trisha Nicole Almaraz was crowned the 70th queen in the longtime celebration. A number of events lead up to the pageant, including orientation, mother-daughter tea, princess seminar, dress inspection, etiquette dinner, portrait showing, father-daughter picnic, rehearsal, interviews, coronation and queen’s tea.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Cyclists can chose between scenic trip and extreme ride in upcoming local event

GROVES — When Tour de Groves began nearly a decade ago, the purpose was to showcase more than just the industrial lights of Southeast Texas. “We started it because there’s not a lot of events in this area, and we have a lot to offer,” said Director Barbara Edington. “We have refineries, but we also have beautiful roads and Pleasure Island.”
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

City of Nederland announced partial North 14th Street closure

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland announced a road closure for this week. The 100 block of North 14th Street in Nederland is closing until Friday afternoon. The closure is for concrete repairs. Drivers need to take alternate routes to avoid this area.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hebert
Port Arthur News

Nederland works on ball security, prepares for Santa Fe

NEDERLAND — After a homecoming game to forget, the Nederland Bulldogs are quickly turning their attention to Santa Fe. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Fe. The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 in District 9-5A Division II) are coming off a 45-0 loss to Dayton,...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Fatim Hemraj

31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.

Kristin Smith lived in Beaumont, Texas with her husband, John. The 20-year-old met John while working for him at his pawn shop. John was wealthy and charming. The 43-year-old showered Kristin with extravagant gifts and soon, they tied the knot. The couple had only been married for one year when Kristin disappeared, and it was a tumultuous one at that.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management

A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy