Baltimore, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 14 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.
The New Town High School volleyball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Dundalk High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Technical High School on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Sparrows Point High School volleyball team will have a game with Pikesville High School on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Milford Mill Academy volleyball team will have a game with Chesapeake High School on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Woodlawn High School volleyball team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Friends School volleyball team will have a game with Gilman School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
The The Catholic High School of Baltimore volleyball team will have a game with Bryn Mawr School on September 30, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Lansdowne High School volleyball team will have a game with Overlea High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Milford Mill Academy volleyball team will have a game with Chesapeake High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Woodlawn High School volleyball team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The New Town High School volleyball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Sparrows Point High School volleyball team will have a game with Pikesville High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Dundalk High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Technical High School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
The The Catholic High School of Baltimore volleyball team will have a game with Bryn Mawr School on September 30, 2022, 14:30:00.
