Utah has so many creative small businesses. Many of these have a large online presence without a brick or mortar. While it’s very advantageous to have an online shop, nothing beats being able to look upfront before you buy. Although fall has just started and Halloween is just around the corner, it’s never too early to get your holiday shopping out of the way. What better way than to look at them all in one place? If winter isn’t your deal, fret not. There is something for fall and even for any other seasons. Rose Grove has over 60 merchants at the event and includes decor, jewelry, clothing and numerous collections.

