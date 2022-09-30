Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Top three family fall activities in Utah
Sweater Weather has finally arrived in Utah! With so many fun activities we can do during fall here in the Beehive State, it can seem a little overwhelming. Fortunately, Gina Sanchez takes all of the guesswork out and has the three best activities you can do this season. Sanchez started...
ABC 4
Custom furniture made right here in Utah
Utah made and customized exactly how you want it; that’s what Argyle Furniture is all about. Husband and wife duo, Devin and Kenzie Argyle, aim to please when it comes to curating beautiful furniture. Argyle Furniture makes it possible to customize your dream furniture to the very inch. At...
ABC 4
All the outdoor escapades to join this fall with At Your Leisure
(Good Things Utah) There’s a season of outdoor fun to be had here in Utah and no one knows this opportunity better than the At Your Leisure team. Every week they bring us some of the most amazing experiences there for travelers of the western United States. This week,...
ABC 4
How to win a gift card from some of Utah’s most beloved restaurants
(Good Things Utah) Every season, we have the pleasure of sharing in the interactive guide that is Taste Utah. They’ve introduced us to some of the state’s most delicious flavors from hidden gems we never knew of. This year, Taste Utah is encouraging fellow foodies to eat out...
ABC 4
About 1 in 10 people have some level of hearing loss, there is help available
(The Daily Dish) Relay Utah is a state program managed by the Public Service Commission that was created to help provide the hard of hearing, and deaf, in our state with hearing assistive phones and technology for cell phones to help them communicate and regain their independence. Utah is home...
ABC 4
Utahns, American Red Cross providing disaster relief in Florida
Ways you can help Red Cross help those in Need in Florida. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – When the call for help comes in, Utahns answer. The Utah branches of the American Red Cross are providing volunteers and relief workers in Florida and other areas that were damaged last week by Hurricane Ian. Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. For the American Red Cross, the work is just beginning, and alongside Red Cross partners, the organization is helping families recover for weeks and months to come.
ABC 4
YWCA Utah working to Stop The Violence, support domestic violence survivors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The number of incidents and reports of domestic violence in Utah is on the rise, according to the YWCA, one of the dozens of organizations working to prevent domestic abuse and violence throughout the state. The statistics show that 1 in 4 female identifying people have experienced domestiv violence/intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That statistic is 1 in 10 for male identifying people.
ABC 4
These storage enhancements help make space for what matters most
(Good Things Utah) Several traits make for a cozy home — color, function, and maybe most important, its organization. By simply giving our spaces some order, they instantly look more welcoming. And this goes for every room in the house, from the master bedroom to the mudroom. For anyone...
ABC 4
Autumn pop up shop supporting local businesses
Utah has so many creative small businesses. Many of these have a large online presence without a brick or mortar. While it’s very advantageous to have an online shop, nothing beats being able to look upfront before you buy. Although fall has just started and Halloween is just around the corner, it’s never too early to get your holiday shopping out of the way. What better way than to look at them all in one place? If winter isn’t your deal, fret not. There is something for fall and even for any other seasons. Rose Grove has over 60 merchants at the event and includes decor, jewelry, clothing and numerous collections.
