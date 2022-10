BOSTON (AP) — Not the way the Tampa Bay Rays wanted to go into the postseason. Not that it really matters now. The Rays finished the regular season with a five-game losing streak, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Although they entered the final week of the season with a chance to improve their playoff seeding, manager Kevin Cash focusing on resting players for the wild-card round.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO