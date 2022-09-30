ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Plumas County News

Some restrictions eased on BLM lands in Plumas County

With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
OROVILLE, CA
chicosol.org

Chico PD sued over ‘Gabe’ Sanchez slaying

The father of Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, an armed robbery suspect shot to death by police officer Mark Bass in 2015, has sued Bass and the City of Chico on behalf of Sanchez’s teen-age son. The wrongful death complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
CHICO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Former PG&E execs settle wildfire victims' suit for $117 million

Santa Rosa's Coffee Park neighborhood after the 2017 Tubbs fire.. photo credit: Wikimedia Commons Former PG&E executives and directors have settled a lawsuit for $117 million in damages caused by the utility in connection with North Bay fires and the Camp Fire in Butte County, which was the deadliest fire in California history, the PG&E Fire Victim Trust announced Thursday. After more than a year of negotiations and on the eve of a trial, PG&E settled in May of this year and terms were finalized in July. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say this is one of the largest settlements of its type in...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Power restored to nearly 1,500 Palermo residents

-- Around 2:30 PM today, at least 1,432 PG&E customers in Palermo lost power, according to the PG&E outage map. According to the site, power is expected to return by 7 PM tonight. Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage, which is affecting residents throughout the majority of Palermo.
PALERMO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 150 PG&E customers in Chico Saturday

CHICO, Calif. 5:42 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 157 PG&E customers in the Chico area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage happened because of scheduled maintenance work on the power system. Power went out at about 9:13 a.m.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business

CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
CHICO, CA
ABC10

Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects Allegedly Break into Vacant Home of Recent Arrestee

“On 9/24/2022, at approximately 2:18 pm, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject was working on a vehicle in the driveway. The reporting party knew the house was unoccupied because the resident was...
CHICO, CA

