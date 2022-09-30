Read full article on original website
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
Plumas County News
Some restrictions eased on BLM lands in Plumas County
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
chicosol.org
Chico PD sued over ‘Gabe’ Sanchez slaying
The father of Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, an armed robbery suspect shot to death by police officer Mark Bass in 2015, has sued Bass and the City of Chico on behalf of Sanchez’s teen-age son. The wrongful death complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
Former PG&E execs settle wildfire victims' suit for $117 million
Santa Rosa's Coffee Park neighborhood after the 2017 Tubbs fire.. photo credit: Wikimedia Commons Former PG&E executives and directors have settled a lawsuit for $117 million in damages caused by the utility in connection with North Bay fires and the Camp Fire in Butte County, which was the deadliest fire in California history, the PG&E Fire Victim Trust announced Thursday. After more than a year of negotiations and on the eve of a trial, PG&E settled in May of this year and terms were finalized in July. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say this is one of the largest settlements of its type in...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
krcrtv.com
Power restored to nearly 1,500 Palermo residents
-- Around 2:30 PM today, at least 1,432 PG&E customers in Palermo lost power, according to the PG&E outage map. According to the site, power is expected to return by 7 PM tonight. Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage, which is affecting residents throughout the majority of Palermo.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State officials say that University Police arrests student on Friday after fight
CHICO, Calif. - In an email sent to students and faculty, Chico State officials said that on Friday a student was arrested by University Police after a fight broke out on the first floor of the Student Services Center. Chico State says that the incident was addressed quickly, and the...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 150 PG&E customers in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 5:42 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 157 PG&E customers in the Chico area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage happened because of scheduled maintenance work on the power system. Power went out at about 9:13 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
krcrtv.com
Local attacked while trying to stop bike thief in downtown Chico; arrest made
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man was arrested after trying to stab someone on Friday night. The victim told police they were trying to stop the suspect from stealing a bicycle outside of a local Jack in the Box when they were almost stabbed. Volunteers with the Chico Police...
actionnewsnow.com
'Arising Phoenix' sculpture pieced together with metal from Camp Fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - A Camp Fire survivor has pieced together an artistic tribute to his former hometown of Paradise. This summer he took it on the road to Burning Man in the Nevada desert where it was viewed by thousands of people. Robert Marzewski is best know by his nickname...
crimevoice.com
Suspects Allegedly Break into Vacant Home of Recent Arrestee
“On 9/24/2022, at approximately 2:18 pm, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject was working on a vehicle in the driveway. The reporting party knew the house was unoccupied because the resident was...
