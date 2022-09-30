Santa Rosa's Coffee Park neighborhood after the 2017 Tubbs fire.. photo credit: Wikimedia Commons Former PG&E executives and directors have settled a lawsuit for $117 million in damages caused by the utility in connection with North Bay fires and the Camp Fire in Butte County, which was the deadliest fire in California history, the PG&E Fire Victim Trust announced Thursday. After more than a year of negotiations and on the eve of a trial, PG&E settled in May of this year and terms were finalized in July. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say this is one of the largest settlements of its type in...

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO