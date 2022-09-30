ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle mayor announces new parks head with ‘renewed focus on safety’

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Anthony-Paul Diaz as superintendent of Seattle Parks and Recreation, advancing the mayor’s plan for clean, safe and accessible parks.

Diaz is presently serving as the executive officer and assistant general manager for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, overseeing day-to-day operations of the department.

“Seattle’s parks, playfields, and community centers are essential to build healthy communities — they are places of growth, learning, play, and opportunity for everyone in our city,” said Harrell. “AP understands what our parks system represents — how parks create opportunities, advance equity, provide safe spaces, and support youth through mentorship. With a track record of working collaboratively and innovatively with community and a commitment to preserving open spaces, I believe AP Diaz will bring the values, leadership, and experience needed to ensure our world-class parks system reflects our city and vision for One Seattle.”

“As Superintendent, I will treat Seattle’s parks and community centers as essential infrastructure that drive opportunities for recreation, mentorship and education, equity, and climate action,” Diaz said in part in a press release from the mayor’s office.

While Seattle Parks and Recreation manages a 6,441-acre park system of over 489 parks and extensive natural areas in Seattle, Harrell said that Diaz “will help us usher in a renewed focus on safety, equitable access, and climate-conscious facilities across our parks system.”

The City Council this week approved the second cycle of funding advancing a budget to restore parks and more.

The council must also affirm Harrell’s choice as head of parks and recreation.

In August, Harrell unveiled his park district budget proposal to keep parks clean and open, committing to a world-class park system.

